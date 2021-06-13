Body & Soul

Why cold weather is good for the skin

For many centuries, cold weather has been linked to many good things, especially radiant skin. But not many understand the good cold weather does for the skin.

 

Many have testified that they have the best skin conditions during cold weather. The following reasons have been noted on how cold weather contributes to clearer skin.

 

  1. Cold weather is regarded as nature’s ice pack. You know how ice packs are used to decrease swelling and pain after an injury? Well, you might notice your joints feeling less swollen or puffy in winter, because the cold air acts like a natural ice pack to decrease inflammation.

 

Cold weather promotes blood circulation in both the face and body, reducing inflammation and swelling to the eyes and face. This is why cold showers benefit the skin.

 

Cold water tightens skin cuticles and pores, which will prevent them from getting clogged.

 

The chilly water can ‘seal’ the pores in the skin, preventing dirt from getting in. Hot water has the tendency to dry out our skin.

 

  1. Cold weather also slows down and prevents the secretion of sebum, which waterproofs the skin and hair, keeping shine at bay and reducing symptoms of acne. Because the skin tend to produce less oil and sebum in the cold weather, the skin may have fewer breakouts.

 

  1. Cold weather promotes good sleep: Getting a good night’s sleep is vital for good health, especially for healthy skin. It reduces circles under the eyes and makes the complexion glow. Heat causes sleeplessness nights. Therefore, most sleep scientists believe that a slightly cool room contributes to a full night’s rest.
  2. Clean air revives tired skin

 

Rainy season means goodbye to all the bad air quality and high ozone levels so common in the spring and summer months. The crisp, clean quality of cold air makes this time of year a great time to be out in nature, taking long walks and deeper breaths of fresh air and rejuvenating the skin.

 

  1. cooler temperatures help with anti-ageing

