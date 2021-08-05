News Top Stories

Why COVID-19 positive nursing mothers can still breastfeed –UNICEF

New findings by the United Nations Children’s Education (UNICEF) have shown that mothers infected with COVID- 19 can breastfeed their babies without infecting them with the virus. A UNICEF Nutrition Team led by Olumiji Oyedokun said this while presenting a paper at the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week in Kano yesterday. However, Oyedokun said what a mother needed was to take precautionary measures by wearing of clinical masks and hand gloves to prevent excessive contact with her baby.

UNICEF Field Officer in Kano, Mr. Michael Banda, urged the communities ravaged by violence to create Volunteers Breastfeeding groups to reduce child mortality and children malnutrition. According to Banda, children that are exclusively breastfed for two years have 19 per cent chances of survival.

The UNICEF chief said exclusive breastfeeding from 0-6 and 6-24 months protect children. “Exclusive breastfeeding from birth to six months and beyond contribute 30 per cent of child survival indices and reduces child mortality by 13 per cent,” Banda said.

