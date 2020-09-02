Why crashed helicopter had no black box – AIB

Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency said investigation into the crash would not be hampered. AIB’s Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, at a press briefing on the accident in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the preliminary report of the accident that claimed the lives of the pilot, Capt. Chika Prudence Ernest, the flight engineer, Clement Ndiok and fitter, Macaulay Brownson, would be released within one month. He stated that despite the accident, which is Nigeria’s first in five years, he said the country ranks as one of the safest in the world. This is coming as Olateru said all relevant stakeholders, including the aircraft and engine manufacturers, had been notified, just as he stated that the airplane type does not have the capability of jettisoning fuel.

This may have put to end speculations that the crew jettisoned aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1 to prevent fire on landing. The AIB chief clarified that the Bureau did not retrieve an FDR from the aircraft as the Bell 206, disclosing that the helicopter is certified at approximately 1,519kg (3,350lbs) and featured five seats, adding that it does not meet the necessary criteria for an FDR and was not featured with one. He further disclosed that the standard requirement for an FDR in any aircraft is ten seats. FDR is a device used to record specific aircraft performance parameters. The purpose of an FDR is to collect and record data from a variety of aircraft sensors onto a medium designed to survive an accident.

From evidence gathered till date, Olateru reiterated that the crashed helicopter has a valid Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A) till October 29, 2020 and Quorum Aviation has a valid Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) that will expire November 20, 2020.

