Why create more drain pipes?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to decipher the vision and mission of the 9th Senate. It is even more difficult to understand what legacies our senior parliamentarians intend to bequeath to future generations of Nigerians.

In the last two years, nearly all their actions and inactions portray them as people who found their way into the hallowed chambers of the parliament by default and are not really bothered about what citizens think about them as long as they continue to live large and nothing obstructs their access to their bogus salaries and allowances.

They seem to be living in a planet far away from earth where resources are unlimited and everything is about their comfort and the welfare of their families.

Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly, passed a bill seeking the establishment of Integrated Corporate Commercial Data Management Commission (ICCDMC), yet another agency of the Federal Government.

The proposed commission will serve as a body responsible for comprehensive collation, harmonisation of certificates issued by Corporate Commercial Statutory Regulatory Bodies. When established, the new organisation will undertake the enumeration of all corporate entities registered in Nigeria, under one data system and conduct comprehensive review of all certificates, audited report, annual returns filed, certificate of incorporation, tax clearance certificate as well as pension commission certificates.

In the debate on the general principles of the bill, it was revealed that the proposed commission was intended to establish, maintain and update a system for continuous collection of data grading and classification of corporate entities in Nigeria and to provide a framework for effective harmonization of activities of relevant regulatory agencies relating to corporate commercial entities in Nigeria. It would also provide a framework for effective data sharing between corporate entities and relevant government agencies for the purposes of facilitating National Planning and Economic Development in the country.

As usual, all the legislators who contributed to the debate supported its passage through second reading and the bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service for more legislative inputs. The Committee has four weeks to scrutinise the bill and probably conduct a public hearing to feel the pulse of stakeholders. Thereafter, the committee will submit a report which will also be considered at the Committee of the Whole where the fate of the bill will be determined by the lawmakers.

Usually, bills which scale through second reading hurdle are as good as passed into law. If that becomes the case with this bill, then we are in for trouble because it appears like we are about to duplicate the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the agency with a mandate to execute the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act. Indeed, the intendment of the bill as well as the functions of the proposed commission appears like we are about to duplicate the functions of CAC or create a new body which will have overlapping functions with some existing agencies.

The 9th Senate appears to be operating without a clear sense of history. The lawmakers seem to have forgotten that Nigeria is no longer the oil rich country they thought it was but a poor country bugged down by dwindling income streams and huge cost of governance. The Federal Government is yet to implement the report of the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies which was produced a few years ago.

The report, popularly called Oronsaye Report, recommended the scrapping and/or merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals in order to eliminate duplication of agencies and reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

In the last two years of Ahmad Lawan’s tenure as President of the Senate, a large proportion of the legislations passed by the red chamber are on establishment of new agencies, commissions and parastatals. This is ironic and obviously an indication that our distinguished lawmakers are yet to come to terms with the realities of the times.

These lawmakers are busy creating more agencies without considering how they will be funded and what values they would add to the economy. The time has come for our lawmakers to dust up the Oronsaye Report and set in motion the process for its implementation rather than compounding the challenges of huge cost of governance.

