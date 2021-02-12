Islam

Why criminality has no religious, ethnic boundaries – Muslim youths

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has condemned attempts to ascribe crimes in the areas to a particular ethnic group, arguing that criminality has no religious or ethnic boundaries. The group also called on the Oyo State government to compensate those who were affected by the recent mayhem in Igangan and other parts of Ibarapaland. This was contained in a statement in Ibadan by coordinator of the state chapter of NACOMYO, Alhaj Dawood Afolabi.

The organisation sympathised with families that lost loved ones and inured victims, urging the government not to delay in compensating the victims and rebuilding the areas. It also implored the state government to ensure that people behind the killings and destruction of property in the affected areas were brought to justice.

The organisation called on the state government not to hesitate any further in addressing the security challenge in Ibarapaland which, it said, was responsible for the civil unrest in the areas. “Nature abhors vacuum, especially in emergency situation like insecurity in which survival strategies cannot be limited to those approved by law rather those perceived as effective to guarantee people’s safety.

This perhaps accounted for resorting to self-help or seeking the help of ethnic militia and opportunists as activists’,” it said. NACOMYO condemned attempts to ascribe crimes in the areas to a particular ethnic group, arguing that criminality has no religious or ethnic boundaries.

“For those who are bent on the secession of the Yoruba tribe from Nigeria and also criminalising or demonising a particular tribe as they think it is the quickest way to achieve their obnoxious and irresponsible ambition. “They lack sense of history. Those who saw hell during the Biafran war will not pray for another civil war,” the body stated. It also commended the replacement of Nigeria’s service chiefs and expressed the hope that there would be a positive change in the security architecture of the country.

The organisation called on states and local governments to take security of lives and property as a top priority. “They should know that the primary responsibility of any government is security as there cannot be any investment in an unsafe environment,” it added.

