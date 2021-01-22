Why C’River won’t buy COVID-19 vaccine, by Ita

The Cross River State Government has said that it will not buy the COVID-19 vaccine since the Federal Government ordered state governments not to buy it. Speaking to New Telegraph yesterday in an exclusive interview in Calabar, the state capital, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita said although the state government had made plans to buy the vaccine, the ban by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 would be obeyed. “We had made plans to buy the vaccine because the Federal Government planned to give the state slightly above 1,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be far below the over three million people in the state, but the ban by the PTF on states not to buy the vaccine has stopped us from going ahead,” Ita said.

Like this: Like Loading...