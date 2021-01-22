News

Why C’River won’t buy COVID-19 vaccine, by Ita

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Cross River State Government has said that it will not buy the COVID-19 vaccine since the Federal Government ordered state governments not to buy it. Speaking to New Telegraph yesterday in an exclusive interview in Calabar, the state capital, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita said although the state government had made plans to buy the vaccine, the ban by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 would be obeyed. “We had made plans to buy the vaccine because the Federal Government planned to give the state slightly above 1,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be far below the over three million people in the state, but the ban by the PTF on states not to buy the vaccine has stopped us from going ahead,” Ita said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate: DisCos, GenCos lack capacity to deliver electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…moves to review power sector pact The Senate, yesterday, noted that the electricity distribution and generation companies lacked the requisite technical and financial capacities to successfully manage the power sector to the benefit of Nigerians. Overwhelmed by the apparent intractable problem in the power sector, the apex legislative chamber also suggested that the only option […]
News

Iran at breaking point as it fights third wave of coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Iran, the crucible of coronavirus in the Middle East, smashed two grim records this week, reporting its largest number of deaths in a single 24 hours since the outbreak started in March, and the largest number of new infections. Iranian health officials openly admit Iran is deep into its third, and biggest, wave of the […]
News

ICLED Business School offers free webinar courses

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of its contributions to developing society in this era of COVID – 19, ICLED Business School (IBS) has unfolded a free online training sessions for teachers, head of schools and others to equip them with the necessary skills and tools needed to operate successfully in the post-COVID-19 era. According to Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica