Why Dapo Lam Adeshina’s popularity is unassailable in Oyo State

on of former Governor of Oyo State, late Lam Adeshina, Honorable Dapo Adeshina, no doubt ranks high among most visible politicians in the Pace Setter state, Oyo.

Some might want to argue that the youthful politician rose on account of his father who was a heavyweight political gladiator. However, it is arguable that the graduate of the University of Ibadan, Dapo has only made good use of the opportunity he had, not just by consolidating on the enviable legacies of his late father but by taking things to a greater level entirely, even as he rises alongside.

It worthy to note that Dapo is not only making proud the Adeshina dynasty but the entire family of the progressives in Oyo State and beyond, as well as constituency of the youth he’s making a laudable representation of. It is also important to note that one the edges Dapo has is staying true to his words.

Unusual of politicians, since Dapo’s attempt to return to the House of Representatives, many would have thought he would have gone under and face other things, but this good looking wonderful dresser, who has continually reiterated his commitment to the welfare of his people has stayed true to his words by continuing to ameliorate the suffering of his people by reaching out to them in form of empowerment through cash and working tools.

This in return has continued to make his image soar even as he’s more popular and appreciated far more than lot of elective office holders in the state.

Recently, Dapo went further to exhibit his caring nature by rewarding loyalty and consistency, and this gesture placed him at the receiving end of applaud by all and sundry.

He gave a car gift to one Alhaji Tajudeen Olorunkun, a loyalist of his late father which Dapo described to have remained committed to Lam’s legacy and the family he left behind.

