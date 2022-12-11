why discipleship and disciplemaking (1)

Discipleship is the key to total fulfilment in your Christian walk with the Lord.(Matt 11: 28-29 “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and l will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for l am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your soul.”

ln this passage there are two rest and there are two invitations. The first rest is that which comes after a sinner has given his life to Christ. The second rest and invitation is the call to discipleship. “

Take my yoke and learn of me” is the call to becoming a true disciple. The yoke is the yoke of service for kingdom work and the word “learn of me” means become my disciple. The word disciple is from a Greek word mathetes which means become a learner. You cannot experience the second rest or fulfilment in Christ until actually you begin to live and serve as a disciple of Christ.

You must “ learn of me” means you take up a teachable heart and humble yourself to learn in the school of discipleship where you are transformed, changed growing to become a disciple.

The yoke of sin, and the devil is broken at conversion but you must take up the yoke of discipleship. lt means to be a disciple there is a price to be paid whilst salvation is free.

Total deliverance comes when you choose to become a disciple of Christ. l was doing training seminar for a particular church and a brother came to me explaning that he had gone for deliverance 5 to 6 times and yet no change in his life.

l asked him several questions only to discover that his problem is not deliverance but going through proper discipleship teaching to make him to be stronger, matured, and disciplined believer and he will overcome all his problems. On Joining our discipleship training school, those demonic problems disappeared out of his life. There is a difference between deliverance and discipleship.

Take the yoke of discipleship and you would come into the second rest of Matt 11:29. “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me: for l am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”

Many are running from one church to another looking for deliverance or miracle but their problems is that they have not taken up the yoke of discipleship.

Many of these Christian don’t have daily personal discipline of the life of a disciple. l believe in deliverance but many have problems in their personal walk with the Lord.

(2)Discipleship is the way to continuous growth and maturity in your Christian walk John 15:8 Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples.” When you have solid and strong foundational discipleship training after your conversion, it will catalyse your growth and maturity in your christian Journey.

Many today who were converted in the sixties and seventies and had thorough discipleship teaching after their conversion you can always see the difference in their christian life.

As opposed to many converted these days who don’t have any discipleship training, the difference is always clear. Discipleship prepares you for growth in your Christian life.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...