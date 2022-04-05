Why Ebonyi youths must show interest in politics, by Mbam

Chief Maurice Mbam is a former President General of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the dichotomy in his Izzi clan, his House of Representatives ambition and Senator Sam Egwu’s third term bid for the Senate, among other issues

You have declared for the House of Representatives election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); what is the motivating factor?

I have obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the House of Representatives election to represent the people of Izzi/Abakaliki federal constituency on the platform of the PDP.

This is not my first time of declaring to run for this position. In 2019, I declared for the position but then in APC. I couldn’t make it to the primary election level, I returned to the PDP after the race and today, I want to contest for the position on the platform of the PDP. I have to be honest with myself, I was not in APC, I fell out with the governor and I felt that the only way to show my grievance was to go to APC. I felt that I needed to also not just be a member but to be an active member. I had to join the race in APC and I knew the coast was not clear but there was no harm in trying.

Politics is also about interest. In 2014, I was the director of Youth Divine Mandate Campaign Organization of Governor Dave Umahi, and I was part of the system in everything that happened in 2015. I was fully involved but it was shocking that after the election, I couldn’t fit into any position in the state government.

They appointed me a member of Local Government Advisory Committee which didn’t last for six months and they sacked me. So, I felt insulted. I cannot bring people together for a common interest and at the end of the day, I was thrown away.

Our people say that you cannot kill an animal and at the point of sharing, you will become a small boy. So, that was why I fell out with Governor Umahi but we never quarreled. I always wish him well and I always send him messages.

One of the reasons why I got angry is that Izzi, my place that has 40 per cent of voting capacity in Ebonyi State should not be taken for granted. In line with that, immediately the administration came on board, it introduced divide and rule politics which is one of the major challenges in politics in the state. I want to tell you that in 2014, I was instrumental in bringing Izzi people together.

I started by bringing in Sam Egwu to run for the position of Senate and part of the reason why I brought Egwu was for him to come back and correct some of the problems that he created when he was governor of the state. It was during Egwu’s administration that Izzi people became divided.

He used a particular kindred against the other and then immediately after he left, kindred issues became a very big challenge to our people. I went to him and told him that I needed him to come back to the system but this time as a senator and the first thing should do do is to help unite our people because there is a course ahead and if he bring our people together, it will be easier for us.

I took him to so many people he wronged when he was governor and he apologized to them. I was the President General of the entire youths of Izzi and I am of Unwuera kindred. I allowed Sylvester Ogbaga to go back to House of Representatives, I allowed Nwazunku, the speaker of the state House of Assembly then to go to the House of Representatives and we shared the whole House of Assembly into two; three to Unwuera kindred, three to Igbojima kindred.

When the government started, instead of them to come together and continue again by carrying the two brothers together, those that took positions became more in that of Igbojima kindred and they also went back to use the positions to witch-hunt their Unwuera brothers.

Right now, he has no reservation for Unwuera, he wants to go to the Senate for a third term, and therefore, he feels that there are people, who are going to make him a three-term senator.

These are part of the reasons I am not happy over what is happening in the politics of my clan. When I led Izzi Nnodo as president of the youth, there was no crisis in Izzi Nnodo, there was no crisis in Izzi land. In fact, I was the one who brought Egwu to our ancestral home and made him the grand patron of Izzi Nnodo and that was what triggered the battle. Some of you were aware when they wanted to remove me as president of Izzi Nnodo Youth.

Those that Egwu is working with today are those who fought to remove me for making grand patron. Till today, I have not received any gratification not even in form of borehole, not even in form transformer but he is sharing transformers and boreholes. So, I felt that this is not a good sign for my people.

So, the reason I have come out to contest again is that I don’t want to be by the side because your voice can never be heard. It is only when you are inside that you can affect any change in the society. If you are not where any discussion is being made, you can’t change anything.

So, I am assuring my people that if they give me the opportunity, the issue of a kindred dichotomy will be a thing of the past. This is one of the basic challenges that is facing Izzi people.

Senator Egwu you are talking about has bought forms for his third term senatorial bid. What is your take on the move?

In my own understanding, Izzi people have allowed themselves to be used. Is it possible for Egwu to go to the Senate without the support of Izzi people? It is not possible! No Izzi man has had two shots at the Senate and we have given Egwu two shots and he still wants a third term.

Whoever goes to equity must go with clean hands. The challenge we have in Ebonyi is that the young ones are not ready to fight; for how long shall we continue to leave our fate in the hands of these leaders when we actually see that they have nothing to offer us?

The worst thing that will happen to Izzi people is allowing Egwu to return to the Senate for a third term. It means that Izzi people have sold their birthright. We have done enough for Egwu, after all, this governorship they are talking about, he took the slot of Ebonyi North as a minority, and he took the slot of Izzi people.

Izzi has three local governments and there is no reason why Egwu would have even touched the seat of governor if we tell ourselves the truth, and here he is today, after serving as minster and two-term senator, he still wants to go for a third term. Does it mean that there is no young person in Izzi, who can be a senator?

Do you think that this kindred dichotomy will affect the chances of Izzi to produce the next governor of the state in 2023?

It is true that Izzi is majority but majority without unity will not work. I have told many people that we can’t be running for governor and it will be a sectional governor.

Igbojima is running for a sectional governor and it will be a sectional governor. How can Igbojima run for governor and you are not working with your brother, the Unwuera? That makes nonsense of the ambition. How can the Unwuera be running for governor and you are not making use of Igbojima?

In Izzi now, there are about eight contestants running for governorship, so how do we make it?

This is why it is difficult for some people like us.

So, my position is that whoever wins in Izzi, we will all rally round him whether he is Igbojima or Unwuera but it is the end that will justify it but it would have been better, assuming there is a leader because what Izzi lacks is leadership, we don’t have a leader.

The essence of a leader is that he galvanizes his people to stay together. As it stands, there is no way Izzi people can stand and speak with one voice because the two brothers want the same thing.

Do you think you have chances of making it to the House of Representatives in 2023?

In the area of my own contest, I remembered when Hon. Alex Nwofe contested for the House of Representatives, he is an Unwuera in Izzi Local Government Area, and then, when it came to Abakaliki Local Government Area, they said it is Igbojima’s turn. We all supported Sylvester Ogbaga to go.

Now that Ogbaga has stayed 16 years in the House of Representatives, who do you think should take the position? It should go back to Unwuera because the position belongs to the two brothers – Unwuera and Igbojima.

In the House of Assembly, there are two zones in Izzi Local Government; Agbaja and Ezzainyimagu, these are the two communities sharing one House of Assembly.

So, if Unwuera goes for House Assembly now, the next turn is for the Ezzainyimagu, it becomes the Igbojima. It was because of this that Sylvester Nwankwo served as Assembly member from Ezzainyimagu from Unwuera and then it came to Agbaja and we had to choose an Igbojima, which is Hon. Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Now that it is leaving Agbaja and it is going to Ezzainyimagu, it should be an Unwuera person and that is what is binding the two communities.

What are you going to do to unite Izzi clan if you win in 2023?

One of the challenges that I feel that I will address is to unite my people. I want a situation that I can go to Mr. A’s house without problem and Mr. B can come to my house without problem. I want to fight to see if I can unite my people because there is crisis in Izzi land.

So, if I am given the opportunity to become a member of the House of Representatives, I will restore peace. I did it when I was a youth leader and my people can attest to that. So, I will do more if I am elected.

