Why educational institutions’re failing, by ex-LASU VC

Disturbed by the falling standard of education in the country and the failure of academic researches to tackle challenges, a former Vice- Chancellor (VC), Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, yesterday said the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational institutions are systemic and require urgent actions.

The former VC, however, said that the problems were not insurmountable, adding that there were several creative ways to tackle the challenges, if the nation could be sincere in the implementation of the policies aimed at tackling such identified challenges. Speaking while delivering a lecture at the Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, DPLS, organised by Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, Magodo, the varsity don said education institutions must step out of their confines and position themselves to be part of the solutions to the constraints that had held back the progress of the country. Fagbohun, who spoke on the paper titled’ “Leader ship and Management of Educational Institutions: The Issues, Challenges and Solutions,” said institutions must leave their comfort zones and build their capacity to become a valued partner in a knowledgebased global economy.

