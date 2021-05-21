News Top Stories

Why educational institutions’re failing, by ex-LASU VC

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by the falling standard of education in the country and the failure of academic researches to tackle challenges, a former Vice- Chancellor (VC), Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, yesterday said the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational institutions are systemic and require urgent actions.

The former VC, however, said that the problems were not insurmountable, adding that there were several creative ways to tackle the challenges, if the nation could be sincere in the implementation of the policies aimed at tackling such identified challenges. Speaking while delivering a lecture at the Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, DPLS, organised by Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, Magodo, the varsity don said education institutions must step out of their confines and position themselves to be part of the solutions to the constraints that had held back the progress of the country. Fagbohun, who spoke on the paper titled’ “Leader ship and Management of Educational Institutions: The Issues, Challenges and Solutions,” said institutions must leave their comfort zones and build their capacity to become a valued partner in a knowledgebased global economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter ban: There’s conspiracy ‘to silence me’, says Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over alleged attempt to silence him by Twitter, Democrats and the Radical Left. Trump alleged that Twitter is conspiring with his political enemies “to silence me”, a move he vowed to fight against. He made the allegation via his official @POTUS account after the social media platform permanently […]
News

Africa Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program, ‘AWIFTEP’, supports AFFIF 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  As the countdown to Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 begins, the African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP), a program supporting the development of African women entrepreneurs within the film and TV industry has indicated interest in partnering with AFFIF 2020.   The program, which is scheduled to hold from […]
News

Southern Kaduna killings: Religious group wants security posts at flash points

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

A religious organisation under the auspices of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called for the establishment of more security posts at strategic locations in Southern Kaduna, to check the spate of killings in the area.   A statement signed by the Co-chairmen of IDFP, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Kunle Sanni and made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica