Why Eedris Abdulkareem remains one of Nigeria’s great musicians – Myke Pam

Myke Pam is one of the leading exponents of the reggae music genre in Nigeria. He is also an activist and film maker, former Chairman of the Rastafari Continental Council (RCC) in Nigeria; that is the Rastafari community. He is the spokesperson for the Rastafari Continental Council in Africa and represents Lacreen Entertainment. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Imo State-born singer and songwriter talks about his encounter with reggae music, and why Eedris Abdulkareem remains one of Nigeria’s great musicians, and other issues

From your encpounter with Eedris Abdulkareem, having worked with him, how would you describe him?

Simply put, Eedris Abdulkareem is a musian, social activitist, he has become a voice for the voiceless. He is somebody who stands for the right vibes in the society, somebody who speaks for those who can’t speak for themselves, through his music. He has succeeded in doing this using his music, just like Fela used his music. So, Eedris is a social engineer; apart from being the hiphop czar in Nigeria, who started it all. He is actually on top of his game, having paved the way for a lot of other artistes to thrive. He is so many things to so many people.

Which of his songs would you say is your favourite and why?

There is a whole lot of them, but whe you think about the ones that deal with society ills, of course, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ rings a bell. It takes the number one seat because that song is prophetic because that song was reeased about 20 years ago, but in nigeria now the situation is worse, things have gone from jagajaga to ‘scatter nyama’… and so on.

I say so because, for instance, when that song was done, the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar was not up to N140. Today, it is about N700 per dollar. So, things have gone haywire; things have gone crazy. It is just like when recall some of the iconic songs by the Abami Eda, Fella, that’s also how you recall some of the that Eedris did. Another one was the one that talked about sex-for-grade in the schools, which reverberated very with people much with people like us who are fighting for proper things to be done both in our schools and various sectors of our human endeavours.

How did you react when you learnt that Eedris had issues with kidney failure?

Incidentally, I was the one that broke the news. When it was just between me, him and his wife, it was a very big burden. He has been undergoing dialysis for quite sometime, even when even when some of you guys saw us last. But then it wasn’t meant to be public…

How long ago…?

A couple of months before the announcement was done. So, it’s been on for some time. We didn’t drop the news until we got a date for the surgery, which was tentatively fixed for July 27th. But the surgeons asked us to wait a while, and we are waiting. So, everything is done we are just waiting for the surgeons to summon him.

How is he now?

He is still in high spirit, because he is who he is. This is a challenge just like any other battle that one gets to face in life. He will win the battle; he will surmount it and continue.

Tell us, who really is Myke Pam?

Myke Pam is an old-timer. He is a reggae musician, music producer, filmmaker and a journalist. I edited Charly Boy magazine; I edited briefly Hints International. I also edited another Pan-African magazine, called HF (High Flyers). We have dual offices, one in Lagos, Nigeria and another in Johannesburg, South Africa. Currently, I am editing the first Rastafarian magazine in Africa, called ‘Rastafarian Continental Voice’. I am from Imo State, but born and bred in Onitsha, Anambra State.

So, growing up did you really set out to be a musician or was it due to the situation of things?

We grew up in the days when there were a lot of bands, especially foreign bands, playing in Nigeria…

Bands such as…?

Plenty of them, including Ghanaian bands like The Canados, The Mpese… and several others. They were based in Onitsha and Aba. And my family house is located in a groovy area where we have the Dolphin Cave Hotel, Dolphin Cave Night Club and others, and all these musicians were coming to play there.

I actually started pretty early, and like my parents told me, one of the first people that took me in their arms when I was born was the late Celestine Ukwu. He was my dad’s Friend, but I didn’t get to meet him. So, my parents used to say that he was the one that breathed the vibe of music into me because my dad isn’t into music but my mum used to sing. But she transited a long time ago.

So, from there, I started a band pretty early, a reggae band called ‘The Jah Messenger’, with some of my friends. That was in Onitsha, in 1989/1990. We were pretty young then. So, we recorded and later we went our ways. And 8 migrated to Lagos where I did my first solo musical album in 1994, produced by Francis Goldman, and titled ‘Hold Up’.

Tell us about your first encounter with reggae music…

Spiritually, in the 1980s, after the death of Bob Marley. Of course were very young then, so we didn’t know him. But before Peter Tosh died in 1987, I was already in the game. By then we were already enmeshed in reggae music, and before you know it we had people like Ras Kimono, Majek Fashek, Orits Wiliki, The Mandators, a whole lot of them, inspiring us. So reggae was the inthing; reggae music was what speaks truth to the authority, what boils up your spirit to see the right from the left and follow the right path you were called for to follow, and do all that you are supposed to do as a human being according to the dictates of the Most High God.

How many albums have you released so far?

It is that solo album. But since then, I have done a lot of singles, and I have done a lot of collaborations with so many other artistes.

Tell us about some of the singles…

One of the ones that made so much impact is ‘Never Again’, which was talking about the political system and the fact that we should never allow unscrupulous politicians to take us for a ride anymore, and that we should know what we are doing and vote right. That one was released years ago. There is another one titled ‘Rasta Love’, which talks about sharing the love of the Most High God. I have a lot of songs, including Igbo songs.

How has the journey been for you so far a musician?

I am not one of those artistes that are scrambling for fame, in spite of the fact that I have a big feet in the media space. I don’t like to be seen everywhere. So, it’s been awesome, because I love being an inspiration to a lot of people. I love to push a lot of people, and I have pushed quite a whole lot of people. I love to help in a lot of ways that I can help, and I love working from behind the scene most times. So, as I said earlier, it’s been awesome. I am not interested in being a mega-star. I love being me; I am a Rastafari, first and foremost.

What is your take about reggae music?

Reggae music is a conscious genre of l music that we all need to help us create the kind of world that we all need to live in, that we all need to help us shape our children the way we want them to grow. It is the kind of music that we all need go help us build up our spiritual essence and get us closer to God.

