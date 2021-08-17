Why Effy Jewelry Has Something For Everyone

When you’re looking for jewelry for yourself or as a gift, it’s worth paying for high-end pieces that look great. Effy Jewelry provides colorful, unique jewelry that’s carefully crafted with quality in mind for all women.

Effy Hematian has been designing some of the world’s most distinctive jewelry since 1979 when he arrived in America with a suitcase and a dream. From the beginning, he has been obsessed with quality and craftsmanship in his pieces. All Effy Jewelry pieces are made in the United States, ensuring that jewelers from the company can be involved in the process from start to finish. The company uses more than 150,000 carats of precious gemstones each year, making sure they’re always of the highest caliber. Their gem sorting room is exclusively dedicated to rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. “Each stone is hand-selected by our team so that you can trust that they’re the best gems available,” Hematian said. Effy uses a lost-wax process, one of the most distinctive methods in the industry. Artists create wax molds for each piece. Then plaster is put into them and placed in a kiln overnight. The wax burns out to create a hollow image, and gold is then poured in to cool and solidify. Artists then polish the gold and hand set the gems. Once the jewelry is constructed, it goes through a final polish, wash, and stain to ensure lifetime perfection. “I want every piece to be in perfect condition for our customers,” Hematian said. “Quality and craftsmanship are so important to everyone at our company.”

Throughout the years, Effy Jewelry has set some of the biggest trends in the industry. Effy Hematian started to feature colorful precious gems when everyone who worked in the jewelry world focused on diamonds. “I wanted to bring color to women’s wardrobes through jewelry,” Hematian said. “It turns out that these colors serve as conversation starters, and some women even base their outfits on their Effy pieces.” Now, Effy Jewelry has retail locations on over 100 cruise ships, as well as in ports in the Caribbean and Alaska.

While they have affordable options under $500 and $1,000, some pieces on their site cost over $50,000. “We cater to everyone. We want a husband with a modest income to be able to pick something out for his wife for her birthday. We also want a wealthy woman to find the perfect accent piece for her big charity ball. We want to allow all women to express themselves with our pieces.” Their commitment to women also extends to their company, where the majority of their senior executive team is women. Since Effy Jewelry caters to them, Hematian wants to ensure that he has women’s input throughout the entire process.

Whether you’re looking for a $500 ring or a $50,000 necklace, Effy Jewelry will ensure that your product is up to the absolute highest standards possible. They stand by their work and want every woman to enjoy their beautiful pieces.

