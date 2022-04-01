Why Emefiele should succeed Buhari, by Northern Group

A group, the Unified Northern Youths Forum, has described the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammad Buhari because of its experience in the economic sector. Addressing politicians and political stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, Director General of the forum, Dr. Ibrahim Bature, said the calls for Emefiele to contest for the position of Nigeria’s president is because of his commitment towards promoting and diversifying the economy from oil to agriculture through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. “You see, he was a CBN Governor during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure and he would also be completing eight years with President Muhammad Buhari, because of his experience in the banking sector.

In fact, Emefiele has done a lot for the economy of this country,” Bature added. The group also emphasised that Emefiele is the reincarnate of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto and is also Nigeria’s icon of agriculture, the present and the future.

