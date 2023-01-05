Why Enugu is in a shambles, by PRP guber candidate

Chris Agu is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Enugu State. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, he speaks on governance and his plans for the people of Enugu if elected as governor in the forthcoming general election

How do you intend to square up with the candidates of bigger parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP)?

There is nothing like a big party; what matters is who is in a political party. A big party or big name doesn’t mean anything; what matters is your track record. Somebody can be in a big party but with a bad record and the people of Enugu State are fed up with such people. In fact, I’m a child of necessity at this period because I know the rudiments of administration. Who are these people that belong to all these parties? They are just former ministers, former members of the House of Representatives, former senators and they don’t know anything about administration.

That’s why Enugu State is in shambles. Our economy is in shambles. Are you talking about retirees in Enugu State; they are the worst in the whole country. Gratuities are not paid; some have died without receiving their gratuities. Pensioners are being owed 90 months.

These are some of the burdens I want to carry and to prove to the people that we still have men of integrity who can right those wrongs that some people committed. Now, when we talk about the big parties; PRP is a mega party. It is older than all these political parties. An Igbo man, Chinua Achebe, was the one who formed the party and gave it its name in 1978 with SG Ikoku, Arthur Nwankwo, Pa Michael Imoudu before Mallam Aminu Kano joined them. It is good to strengthen this aspect of history; Aminu Kano did not form PRP.

He was in National Party of Nigeria (NPN); he lost the primary to Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979 and NPN offered him the position of national secretary. When he returned to Kano, they told him he is too big a fish to be caught with a bent hook and that he should form his own party. He started looking for intellectuals; he called his friends from the East and the Middle Belt. When they gathered, he told them that they should start Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU). Chinua Achebe told him that they had worked out another political party.

He had wanted them to use the name of NEPU, so that they would attract the sympathy of the North. When Aminu Kanu saw the aims, objectives and philosophy of PRP, he said this is equally NEPU, this is equally a party for the masses, a party that has the interest of the oppressed people that need to be redeemed. That was how he joined PRP. And luckily for them they won in Kaduna. My mentor, Balarabe Musa won, Abubakar Rimi won in Kano but their candidate here, Chief Austin Ezenwa, lost in the then Anambra State. So, the party I’m coming from is a party with integrity. We have men of integrity in the PRP, the publisher of Daily Trust is our member, Hakeem Baba Ahmed is our member, Prof. Attahiru Jega is our member and they are people of integrity.

How popular and how strong is PRP in Enugu?

PRP is on ground here in Enugu, we have capacity, we have people contesting for the House of Assembly elections in all the constituencies in the state. We have about six women contesting; one House of Reps for Enugu North and South federal constituency. So, we are on ground, we are the only party that attracts the sympathy of the physically challenged because we are sponsoring a blind super star, who is contesting for Awgu South. Chinua Achebe made sure that in PRP people living with disability, are part of policy making.

What is your assessment of the government of Enugu State, talking about infrastructure and governance in general?

I’m not satisfied and I wrote a letter to the governor some time in December 2021, under the auspices of civil society groups in the South East. We met with him and told him that we are not happy with the state of affairs in Enugu. We complained about water; the taps have been functioning before his emergence, why is it that there is no water in Enugu metropolis? He said he will look into it; that we should give him three days and come back. Then we also told him that retirees are dying in their numbers. We also told him that we discovered that people negotiate before they pay them their gratuity.

He said he is not aware; that some of these things were created by the past regime. Now, we also asked him about the teachers because they are the bedrock of education. Without taking good care of the teachers, the teaching and learning process will not be effective. He said the problem of teachers, especially those in the primary schools is with the local governments; that we should go and find out from the local governments if he touches their money. He said he has no business with their money. Then he made one statement that made me to challenge him. He asked if there are Anambra people among our group.

Dr. Zulu Offoegbu and others said yes. He said ‘Anambra people, I jealous you, you people have capacity, Enugu has no capacity, we don’t have competent enough people to man activities of the government.’ But I told him ‘it is wrong for you to say we don’t have capacity, our problem is the head, clannish people are in charge of government in Enugu State, so they bring mediocre people who don’t know what they are doing.’ I further told him that ‘teachers’ problem you are now referring us to the local governments; are you not the one that brought them.’ He said there was no election.

I said ‘we are in Enugu, we witnessed what happened, they are your boys, you can talk to them. Why must you allow them to mess up the state.’ He said he will look into it. So, I am not satisfied at all with the state of affairs in Enugu and I have shown that anger by going to see him.

What about infrastructure and industrialization, what do you have to say?

He has no plan for such; it is not in his programme. He’s playing politics with our roads. For instance, Milken Hill; that reconstruction project was sponsored by the Federal Government. President Muhammadu Buhari paid all the money. You know the road is Trunk A road, it’s a federal road and because the distance is not much, from 9th Mile to Enugu, they decided to cover up and pour laterite and chippings on existing areas that were not affected by the damage. Look at the road to Nsukka; people don’t go to Nsukka nowadays because the two roads to Nsukka, the two old roads, are bad.

The only road, Ugwogo Nike-Opi road that people use now is the road built by Sullivan Chime. The other axis is a dead trap. You know that I toured all the local governments in the state during my familiarization and campaign tour. Leja has no good road and there is a federal government institution there, the Federal Government College Leja, where I instituted a foundation that will run for 10 years. So, in infrastructure the man should go to the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi to learn how to build good roads.

I have already discussed with the governor of Ebonyi on the secret on how he was able to turn the state to be better than Enugu in terms of infrastructure and he told me the secret, I have also inquired from Peter Obi how he was able to settle the backlog of debts created by Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

So, I’m well equipped and prepared to take Enugu to greater heights for us to be happy once more because our people are regretting why we even struggled for the creation of Enugu State. Anambra people don’t struggle for their pension and gratuity; they have a standard, but in Enugu the same political party that has been in government since 1999 is telling us today that our tomorrow is with them, that all is well.

There is no way we can fold our hands and watch these people bastardize Enugu State. They cannot, they will not do it again. In those days people like us kept quiet because we were in the civil service; we said no we don’t want to do politics. Now, I am into politics, whatever made me leave Radio Nigeria by putting up voluntary retirement when I still have up to four years is a very serious business and a matter that nobody should toy with.

What other areas will you focus on if elected as governor and is industrialization part of it?

We are talking about industrialization but I can also tell you that the money that was used in building Hotel Presidential Enugu and that of Port Harcourt were money raised from palm oil. It was the same for University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Go to Port Harcourt, Hotel Presidential is still functioning well but the hawks here have devoured and destroyed Hotel Presidential Enugu.

Today if you want to kill a big snake, grass cutter and any other dangerous animal, go to Hotel Presidential because they now inhabit that fine hotel. Apart from that we should look back and know our linage. Enugu people are good at agriculture.

I will focus on agriculture and I have an agricultural pattern that I will implement that will be better than building industries. Some of these industries you are talking about; they have sold them. The only one we are going to rebuild is Nachi Vegetable Oil Industry because there are palm trees that within two years will start producing. Let me tell you, a litre of palm oil is more expensive than a litre of petrol. We will use it to checkmate the activities of kidnappers and bandits. They are in those bushes and forests because our people abandoned that area. We will now build access road to all those vast land and then plant millions of palm trees, equip our neighborhood watch properly and they will be there steady. Then the villagers around there will be employed by Ministry of Agriculture for harvesting of the palm fruits.

We are going to set up a marketing board to market our oil and I’m targeting over 10 million palm trees. If we do that, we don’t need to wait for federal allocation because in palm oil we have the palm cannel. From the oil we extract from the palm kernel, we can use it as part of the raw materials to maintain the vegetable oil industry that we are going to reconstruct because the one we used to know (AVOP) has been raised down. So, we are going to build a new factory there. The source of raw material is now available. We are going to support farmers with grants.

Tell me how many farmers in Enugu have received any grant or loan since Chime left offive as governor. They have bastardised the whole thing. This is a very simple economy that will not cost Enugu State much. So, I am not going to say I will build factories; is it not power that you are going to use. Where do you get electricity from now?

Insecurity is a big issue in the country now. In Enugu, the people are contending with kidnappers, armed robbers and killer herdsmen. How do you intend to tackle these?

The moment people working under you discover that you are not a serious person, they will mess-up whatever area they are in charge. Chinua Achebe in one of his books, ‘Trouble with Nigeria,’ said it is leadership. When I become the governor of Enugu State, you will not hear that herdsmen are terrorizing the people at Isi-Uzo or along Four Corners. It will not happen again.

They know me, I lived I the North for 30 years and I have been an adviser to about four commissioners of police in Kaduna State, so I know how to deal with such rubbish. Let me tell you, when I assume office every ward in Enugu State will have a strong security outfit that will be paid minimum wage, they will see iwt as a work, they will be running shift, morning shift and afternoon shift. I know what to do.

