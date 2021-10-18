Why ESUT admitted only 5,551 students, by Acting VC

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu, has announced that its desire to maintain high academic standard and excellence has made her to admit only the best students who sought admission to the the university.

Accordingly, out of 11,230 candidates who applied for admission in the 2020/2021 academic session, only a total of 5,551 were offered provisional admission.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Charles Eze, dropped the hint during the 40th matriculation ceremony of fresh students at the weekend, tasked the newly admitted students to strive for academic excellence.

Eze said the students must count themselves specially privileged to be admitted into the institution which will offer them enormous opportunities to deepen their education and expand their understanding of society.

He noted that the students must always remember that their first pre-occupation in the institution, is to study to acquire a reputable degree so they can compete favourably with students from other institutions. “All other things should be considered secondary, “he said.

“Therefore, you must embark on your studies with vigour, focus and determination as this administration is passionate about academic excellence.”

