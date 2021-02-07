Why ex-Rangers’ Okala, Chukwu were absent at ex-teammate Nwankwo’s burial

Ex-pioneer members of the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and former Green Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu and goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala could not attend the funeral ceremony of their team mate late Nwabueze Nwankwo who died at the age of 76 no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

However, other ex-players attended the funeral that brought back memories of those days when they were youngsters in the 1970s and 1980s.

Confirming this at the funeral in Enugwu Ukwu town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State one of their team mates, Mr Harrison Mecha said that the duo would have been at the ceremony but for ill health and the pandemic which has the penchant for infecting old people with underlining sicknesses.

Mecha, who was a member of the pioneer squad of the then Rangers Football Club of Enugu in 1970, recalled that they played for fun and for the love of the country adding that as it were, their interest was not materialism.

Late Nwabueze Nwankwo became a member of the team in 1971 after serving as a soldier on the side of the defunct Biafran Republic when the Eastern Nigerian Football Association was established and later joined the Green Eagles and rose to become the captain as it were.

Also speaking Mr Francis Nwosu, fondly known as ‘German Wall’ during his playing days, expressed happiness over the attention given to ex-Rangers’ players by former governor Mr Peter Obi and the current governor Chief Willie Obiano who have been taking care of their welfare and the payment of N15,000 each as stipend on monthly basis. He, however, called for the establishment of a football academy in each state of the South East, as according to him, it would help to discover and develop young talents.

Present at the occasion were former Governor, Peter Obi who came with the former Secretary of Rangers Football Club and former Commissioner for Information Bar Jeomartins Uzodike. Also present was the Principal Secretary to the Governor, who represented his boss, Willie Obiano.

Like this: Like Loading...