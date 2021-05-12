Arts & Entertainments

Why Fela missed out on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction – Oganisers

The 2021 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday with Fela Kuti, the late Afrobeat legend, missing out on the list.
The development comes despite the fact that he placed second in the fan vote category which creates a single official ballot.
The iconic singer was nominated alongside 15 other artistes for possible induction into the coveted institution.
But on Wednesday, he was not included in the list of inductees.
Inductees in the performers’ category include Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren, and LL Cool J.
Others inductees in the Special Categories include Clarence Ahmet (Ahmet Ertegum Awardee), Karftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scot-Herron (Early Influence), Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads (Musical Excellence).
The induction ceremony is billed for October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
In a statement on its website, the organisers explained that: “The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.
“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration,” it added.
This means that making the top five in the fan vote category does not automatically qualify a nominee for induction.
For instance, Fela, Turner, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden made the top five of the fan vote category.
But only the three of them — Turner, The Go-Go’s and Foo Fighters — made the inductees’ list alongside some of those — like Jay-Z — who missed out on the top five in the fan vote category.
The development has continued to generate controversies on Twitter, with many Nigerians expressing different views on the selection process.
Joining the fray, Femi Kuti, the late singer’s son, faulted the lack of adequate enlightenment on the part of the organisers on how inductees are selected.
“Apparently there’s another vote only members can take part in, and that’s what counts. So they kind of wasted our precious time, the positive side #Fela was trending and many who never heard of him got to hear his music and his story,” he wrote on Twitter.

Our Reporters

