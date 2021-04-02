Why female journalists are more in classrooms than newsrooms

Why are there so many females studying Mass Communication courses in different universities but only insignificant numbers are seen in the newsroom?

This was the question that nagged our reporter, leading to her heading out to speak with some female undergraduates at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), located at Ogba, Lagos State. She returned with different responses, which revealed the underlying problems. According to some of them, they only went for Mass Communication to please their parents, and not because they had passion for it. Some, who wish to remain anonymous, said they had rather gotten married after graduation because journalism was, “tasking for women and not profitable.” However, Miss Oluwafisayo Alabi, a National Diploma (ND1) student of NIJ, said: “The truth is that I never wanted Mass Communication. I didn’t want journalism. It was not what I wanted initially. I don’t have a passion for it! I’m only doing it because my mom compelled me to. My passion is Theatre Arts! But I have to do what my mom wants. However, I have started enjoying the journalism course. Yes, I’m going to practice journalism after I graduate. But my heart will forever be in the Theatre Arts. “Personally, I believe those who studied journalism and ended up not practicing it didn’t have passion for it.

They are just like me. Many of them went into it because of the influence of their parents. After they graduate, they go on to do what they really had passion for.” Miss Abisola Omotosho, an ND2 student, has a different opinion from Alabi. Unlike Alabi, she could not wait to graduate, so that she would be in the newsroom.

Omotosho said: “I’ll surely practice journalism and be in the newsroom one day because it has always been my passion to be a journalist. Graduates of Mass Communication, who end up not practicing journalism, had no passion. Many of them were forced to study the course and others went for it because they were tired of staying at home after seeking admission.” Another ND student, Miss Mariam Egbemiwa, said: “I’m definitely going to practice journalism because I want to be a journalist.

I have absolute passion for it.” She explained that the reason there were fewer women in the practice of active journalism was because many just took the course in order to have a certificate to show that they attended tertiary institutions. Miss Kindness Osuma, also in ND1, said that she had nursed and dreamt of becoming a journalist for years and that studying Mass Communication was the beginning of achieving her dream. She, however, has seen and understood the struggles of many female students, whose parents forced them to study Mass Communication. She signed: “Yes, sadly, most of them want to study law, biochemistry and architecture and so on. I feel such students will not practice journalism after they graduate. “For example, one of my friends, who is also my classmate, always talks about how she wants to study Theatre Arts. She loves seeing celebrities on television and talks about how she wanted people to watch her act a movie one day. She is studying journalism because she does not want to disobey her parents, but I feel she’s not going to practice it after she graduates.” According to Miss Damilola Odufeso, an ND1 student, desire should paramount in whatever courses students want to study. She argued that this desire should supersede studying a course to please parents. Miss Oluwadamilola Adeleke, a Higher National Diploma student (HND), said: “At first, I detested journalism and anything related to Mass Communication. And this was because I’m an introvert.

After I was referred to NIJ, I saw the activities, practical and something in me started bursting out. I then discovered who I am. I’m going to practice journalism because it’s very interesting. “However, I have discovered that most ladies are scared of facing a crowd, while others are afraid of going after stories or getting the facts of the stories. But I know I can do it! Some people don’t like stress and journalism comes with stress. They studied the course, but decided to do something less stressful or less dangerous. Journalism is dangerous.” Miss Mary Eboigbe, said: “I wish to practice journalism, but it has to be in broadcasting. Most people don’t practice this course after they graduate because it comes with a poor salary. In fact, some students are even studying Mass Communication because they didn’t have the opportunity to study what they wanted in the university.”

Miss Rachel Oke, a fresh graduate of Mass Communication, Lagos State University School of Communication (LASUSOC), said: “I’m currently reporting for my church’s online news website and a youth development and self-discovery magazine, SEED Magazine. I chose Mass Communication because of the interest I had in writing and news casting, which I discovered during my secondary school days. Talking from my own perspective, the God factor is the first thing. I also feel that studying Mass Communication exposes one to other areas of mass communication which are beyond or advanced level of writing or screen broadcasting.

“One begins to discover these new aspects and explore them and as time goes on, begins to walk in and work on them. If many women are not seen in newsrooms is probably because journalism is tedious and it could be trying to combine family responsibilities with it as they will sometimes have to meet deadlines and do in depth stories.

These deadlines and investigative stories can take them away from their families for days, weeks and months.” Speaking on the issue, the Executive Director, Media Career Development Network, Nigeria’s foremost media mentoring and coaching organisation, Lekan Otufodunrin said: “Considering that many of the women eventually opt for broadcast, advertising and PR, one can say Mass Comm studies may be glamorous for ladies. The core journalism tasks may not be regarded as women friendly so many stay away from newsrooms of particularly print organisations.

“Some young females who initially opt for newsrooms are sometimes forced to leave due to other demands like marriage and family life. Some policies of media organizations also don’t make it conducive for females to want newsroom life.” A veteran journalist, Mr Isioma Madike, who has mentored many Mass Communication undergraduates from different universities, said: “In my myriad of interactions with some Mass Communication students, I have discovered that part of the reasons some students are not interested in practicing journalism is because they lack interest. But they choose Mass Communication due to some circumstances. “Some of them wanted to study Law, but due to frustration with admission difficulties, they go for any available course, including Mass Communication.

They may not like what they are studying or see the potential in it. There are others, who initially did not prefer Mass Communication, but later saw the underlying potential and then their interest begins to grow.” Madike further noted: “I will personally say the joy in Mass Communication or journalism is in the practice.

When you practice it, you’ll enjoy it. “For example, when I graduated from school, the first Mass Communication aspect I practiced was broadcast. I started with radio, then television and moved to Public Relations and from there, I moved to print journalism. The only place I have not been able to practice is advertisement, specifically, the creative writers. “Also, during my research on why Mass Communication graduates don’t practice journalism, I discovered it was due to misconceptions. They believe there is no money in journalism and youth nowadays want to make money.”

