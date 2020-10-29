News

Why FG must fish out masterminds of Lekki shootings, by Onitiri

Lagos-based sociopolitical activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has condemned the killings and maiming of harmless, peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate Tuesday last week. Onitiri described masterminds of the armed attacks as sadists who should not only be spared but exposed. He, however, expressed sadness over various other killings in Lagos and other parts of the country by security men, describing the situation as a sad moment for the nation.

He said: “I am, at this crucial moment of the nation’s national crisis, expressing my heartfelt sympathy to all the affected families and demand adequate compensation to their families and dependents without delay. “The government should not tell the nation that unknown soldiers were responsible. “As a patriot and one of those that fought for this fledgling democracy we need to speak up in the interests of our nation, our future generation and young Nigerians yet unborn.

“We need to preserve our young democracy and future of our youths. We don’t want more bloodshed of our youths. What happened last Tuesday was very despicable and a rape of our constitution. “For our military to openly mow down defenceless youths holding our national flag and singing our national anthem is, to say the least, very absurd and unacceptable.

