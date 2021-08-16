Why FG placed embargo on employment –Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said the poor state of the economy was the reason behind the Federal Government’s decision to place an embargo on employment.

Ngige, who is a member of both the Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and Economic Sustainability Committee amongst others, explained that the government created small jobs and empowerment programmes, to fortify social safety nets and establish a social protection system.

Ngige, a one-time Governor of Anambra State, made the disclosure on Sunday, while receiving a royal delegation led by the Traditional Ruler of Nnewi town, Igwe Kenneth Orizu (III), with a plea to the minister to help secure jobs for young graduates from the town. He said: “The Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy is not in good shape.

But, we have Home Support Programmes like Conditional Cash Transfer and others. Such money is meant for the poor in society.

“I have been making sure that Nnewi town gets its due through my foot soldiers in the community.

Nothing is too small but I assure you that we will do more.While pledging to ensure all Nigerians, including Nnewi people, were given jobs when the Federal Government lifts the embargo on employment, he assured the delegation that with a change of Management at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, they were going to put more interest in the hospital.

“In fact, there are oxygen plants being shared for the 36 states and state capitals. I put the one for Anambra State in the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I have spoken with the Acting Chief Medical Director and he told me that he will take the Oxygen Plant to the Permanent Site of the Hospital. I will make sure that nobody will divert or tamper with it.”

Earlier, Orji Nwafor Orizu, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, told Ngige that the people of Nnewi town were happy with him and wanted their relationship to continue.

He thanked Ngige for all he had done for Nnewi people, saying: “Honourable Minister after Nigeria, Anambra and your Alor hometown, please make Nnewi your next constituency.

The sky is the beginning for you. You know what you want. God will give it to you,” Orizu said. “However, we appeal to you to assist us. Many of our children are unemployed afte

