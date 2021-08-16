News

Why FG placed embargo on employment –Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said the poor state of the economy was the reason behind the Federal Government’s decision to place an embargo on employment.

 

Ngige, who is a member of both the Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and Economic Sustainability Committee amongst others, explained that the government created small jobs and empowerment programmes, to fortify social safety nets and establish a social protection system.

 

Ngige, a one-time Governor of Anambra State, made the disclosure on Sunday, while receiving a royal delegation led by the Traditional Ruler of Nnewi town, Igwe Kenneth Orizu (III), with a plea to the minister to help secure jobs for young graduates from the town. He said: “The Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy is not in good shape.

 

But, we have Home Support Programmes like Conditional Cash Transfer and others. Such money is meant for the poor in society.

“I have been making sure that Nnewi town gets its due through my foot soldiers in the community.

 

Nothing is too small but I assure you that we will do more.While pledging to ensure all Nigerians, including Nnewi people, were given jobs when the Federal Government lifts the embargo on employment, he assured the delegation that with a change of Management at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, they were going to put more interest in the hospital.

 

“In fact, there are oxygen plants being shared for the 36 states and state capitals. I put the one for Anambra State in the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I have spoken with the Acting Chief Medical Director and he told me that he will take the Oxygen Plant to the Permanent Site of the Hospital. I will make sure that nobody will divert or tamper with it.”

 

Earlier, Orji Nwafor Orizu, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, told Ngige that the people of Nnewi town were happy with him and wanted their relationship to continue.

 

He thanked Ngige for all he had done for Nnewi people, saying: “Honourable Minister after Nigeria, Anambra and your Alor hometown, please make Nnewi your next constituency.

 

The sky is the beginning for you. You know what you want. God will give it to you,” Orizu said. “However, we appeal to you to assist us. Many of our children are unemployed afte

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Secession: Igbos should go if they want to –Northern Elders

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…say we don’t want to fight another war Worried by the crisis rocking the South-East and attendant killing of some Northerners, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday declared that the Igbos should be allowed to secede if that is what majority of people of the region wants.   This was as the forum disclosed that […]
News Top Stories

Minister, others seek sustainable policy for aviation sector’s growth

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Experts in the aviation industry yesterday brainstormed on myriads of problems besetting the aviation industry in Nigeria with a view to solving some of the problems.   Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who was represented by Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru, spoke at the oneday seminar titled: “Nigeria’s aviation industry: Management, Policy […]
News

‘No law can order us’: Greek Christians defy COVID ban on Epiphany services

Posted on Author Reporter

  Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar. Despite a plea by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Church authorities to set an example during a crisis that has killed more than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica