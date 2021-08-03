Business

Why FG slashed gas-to-power price – Sylva

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Adeola Yusuf More facts have emerged on Federal Government’s policy to reduce gas to power price from $2.50 to $2.18 with immediate effect.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier announced the reduction while declaring open the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders (Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano, AKK Gas Pipeline Project) Forum held in Kano.

 

A statement from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources sighted by New Telegraph showed that the reduction, which has been communicated to the relevant stakeholders for compliance, was buoyed by the negoriation between the government and the labour unions.

 

Quoting the miniater of state for Petroleum Resource, Timipre Sylva, the document read; “Following the successful negotiation between the Federal Government and the organized labour unions and the detailed review of the Gas pricing framework in Nigeria, the price of Gas to power has been reduced from $2.50 to $2.18 with Immediate effect.

 

“The outcome of the negotiation and reviews have been communicated to relevant stakeholders,” he stated. Mr. Sylva said that the completion of the project would help in revitalizing the industries and create more jobs opportunities in the benefitting states which include Kano,   Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

 

“The project is the focus on facilitating increase Gas Penetration in the Northern part of the country, especially the AKK pipeline corridor of FCT, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Nassarawa and other Neighboring states. “

 

Therefore the forum is geared towards sensitizing the entire northern parts of Nigeria of the upcoming opportunities to bring both new and hitherto moribund companies back to life. “Kano State alone is dotted with several industrial parks.

These and others in other states justify the need to optimise value creation from these industries. “Experts estimate that it will take at least two to three years to rehabilitate and position these industries for optimal performance.

 

Thus, today’s collaboration with all stakeholders is geared towards kick-starting the required activities that will guarantee full usage of the delivered gas through the AKK pipeline when completed.

 

“Today’s event reinforces our commitment to realizing the inherent potential of gas usage as the National Catalyst for Achieving Economic Diversification from crude oil and transition fuel from fossil fuels of today to the renewable energy of tomorrow. “

 

It is this commitment that informed our support and commission of two gaspowered plants, vessel pipeline operated in Kano State in December 2020 in achieving the uninterrupted delivery of over 30 megawatts of power supply to the industrial hubs.

 

“Our successful collaboration and the completion of the AKK in 2023 will significantly enhance Mr President’s vision and current drive for increase domestic gas utilization as the mainstay for national industrialization, increase foreign investment, government revenue growth and ultimately provide more job opportunities for Nigerians,” Buhari stated.

On his part, the Group Managing Director, GMD, of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, said they were working assiduously in ensuring timely completion of the project. Kyari said that some of the equipment had already been delivered to Nigeria from

position these industries for optimal performance. Thus, today’s collaboration with all stakeholders is geared towards kick-starting the required activities that will guarantee full usage of the delivered gas through the AKK pipeline when completed.

“Today’s event reinforces our commitment to realizing the inherent potential of gas usage as the National Catalyst for Achieving Economic Diversification from crude oil and transition fuel from fossil fuels of today to the renewable energy of tomorrow.

 

 

“It is this commitment that informed our support and commission of two gaspowered plants, vessel pipeline operated in Kano State in December 2020 in achieving the uninterrupted delivery of over 30 megawatts of power supply to the industrial hubs.

 

“Our successful collaboration and the completion of the AKK in 2023 will significantly enhance Mr President’s vision and current drive for increase domestic gas utilization as the mainstay for national industrialization, increase foreign investment, government revenue growth and ultimately provide more job opportunities for Nigerians,” Buhari stated.

 

On his part, the Group Managing Director, GMD, of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, said they were working assiduously in ensuring timely completion of the project.

 

Kyari said that some of the equipment had already been delivered to Nigeria from abroad.

 

position these industries for optimal performance. Thus, today’s collaboration with all stakeholders is geared towards kick-starting the required activities that will guarantee full usage of the delivered gas through the AKK pipeline when completed. “Today’s event reinforces our commitment to realizing the inherent potential of gas usage as the National Catalyst for Achieving Economic Diversification from crude oil and transition fuel from fossil fuels of today to the renewable energy of tomorrow. “It is this commitment that informed our support and commission of two gaspowered plants, vessel pipeline operated in Kano State in December 2020 in achieving the uninterrupted delivery of over 30 megawatts of power supply to the industrial hubs.

 

“Our successful collaboration and the completion of the AKK in 2023 will significantly enhance Mr President’s vision and current drive for increase domestic gas utilization as the mainstay for national industrialization,

increase foreign investment, government revenue growth and ultimately provide more job opportunities for Nigerians,” Buhari stated.

 

On his part, the Group Managing Director, GMD, of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, said they were working assiduously in ensuring timely completion of the project. Kyari said that some of the equipment had already been delivered to Nigeria from abroad.

 

He said the AKK project when completed would provide about 1 million jobs. In his speech, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said the AKK project would help immensely in reviving over 200 industries in Kano, which have been in slumber for a long time.

 

He said his administration had taken bold steps that would enable the project to be completed successfully, saying the people of Kano State would benefit from the project especially in the aspect of boosting their businesses.

 

Meanwhile, the stakeholder’s forum was themed “Optimising the Economic Development Capacity of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano”AKK” gas pipeline project.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dyson to invest £2.7bn to double product range by 2025

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded by Briton James Dyson in the 1990s, Dyson said a focus would be investment in the […]
Business

Firm pledges to assist FG achieve food sufficiency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Crown Flour Mills (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam Group and a major player in the wheat milling industry in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country. This plan was revealed when the wheat development team of Crown Flour Mill led by Damilola Adeniyi, […]
Business

Dollar steady as all eyes on US presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the first U.S. presidential debate, while traders also tracked developments on the U.S. stimulus bill. The dollar index was unchanged at 94.209, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week, as stock markets made solid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica