Why FG, States’ll Struggle To Pay Workers Beyond June, By Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has said that fed – eral and state gov – ernments may not be able to pay workers beyond June without massively printing money or removing fuel subsidies.

He said this in his 2023 May Day address at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin yesterday. The governor said: “It would be a miracle for the Federal Government and state governments to pay salaries beyond June this year without resorting to massively printing money or removing fuel subsidies.

Either of these decisions will bring more hardship and pain to Nigerians, particularly workers. “We must all make sure that the burden and pain of these measures, which must be taken, are not carried by workers alone.

“Workers must now rise and ensure that they champion any discussion on subsidy removal. You must shift from the tradition of reacting when these policies have been made but insist that you take charge and ensure full transparency and disclosure.

If we are all undertaking a reform, then the benefits and pains that will come out of the reforms must be mutually shared by all Nigerians, not just the downtrodden.”

He added: “I am proud to say that Edo workers are currently the best-paid workers in Nigeria. When we announced the increment of the minimum wage to N40, 000 at this venue last year, I expected that the Federal Government and other state governments would follow suit immediately but I am surprised that it has taken them one year already.

“My promise to Edo workers here today is that the day the Federal Government is able to pay its new minimum wage and hand over a cheque to any federal worker, that day, we will match the Federal Government and do the same for our workers.

“As your governor, I will ensure that workers are fairly treated so that your take-home pay can really take you home. Our government has kept faith with prompt and regular payment of staff salaries and retirees’ benefits in the state in the last six years.

“As a tradition, salaries are paid latest on the 26th day of every month and for any holiday celebrations, our workers are paid before the celebration so that they have money to celebrate.”

Obaseki denied that the state government is owing workers promotion arrears “because I have approved the promotion of all staff for 2022 which I believe will boost the morale of staff and the performance of our workers”.

He praised workers for their contributions to the growth and development of the state. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Odion Olaiye hailed the governor for prioritizing workers’ welfare.