Why FG’s policies on nutrition’re not impactful – Experts

Nutrition experts have said that most of the policies implemented by the Federal Government have not been impactful due to inadequate planning and lack of nutrition data. President, Nutrition Association of Nigeria, Wasiu Akinloye, made this know at the 2022 National Nutrition Data and Results Conference (NNDRC) in Abuja, aimed at providing a framework that would stand as a basis for aligning and coordinating the national data quality, utilisation, financing, budget tagging and tracking.

While lamenting that inadequate investment in nutrition was affecting the development of the country, he added that in the past, programmes were carried out blindly without evidence of targeting or reaching the right people. He said: “Government and the partners have seen the need to add value to nutrition development in the country by taking the issues of nutrition value data as a key instrument for nutrition value development in the country. “Over the years, Nigeria has been implementing a number of programmes in order to address nutritional problems in the country, looking at our national indexes for nutrition, they are very bad, infant and young child and as well as maternal nutrition.”

 

