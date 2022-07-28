News

Why flash flood’s inevitable in Lagos, by Commissioner

The Lagos State government yesterday gave reasons why flash floods will continue to occur in the state. The government said residents of the state may continue to experience flash floods during downpours due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal city. Briefing journalists on the state government’s readiness in its preparations for the 9th Lagos State Climate Change Summit, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said Lagosians needed to understand the negative impact of climate change.

He explained that due to the nature of the state and its geographical location, hours of continuous rainfall will always result in flooding, but that such flash floods will disappear shortly after the rain stops. He said the state has always embarked on frequent desilting and clearing of the canals to give way for free flow of water. “Geographically Lagos is below the sea level, therefore whenever it rains continuously and heavily for hours, you are bound to experience some flash floods, because the drains and canals will be filled up but such flash floods will disappear the moment the rain stops.”

 

Obaseki commissions Renal Dialysis Centre in Auchi

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday inaugurated a Renal Dialysis Centre in Auchi for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney-related diseases. The centre was facilitated by Senator Francis Alimikhena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, representing Edo North in the National Assembly, as part of his constituency project to people of the Senatorial District. The […]
We’re keen on exploiting mining, oil, gas resources – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government is determined to exploit its mining, oil and gas assets to boost economic growth. The governor, who said this at a management leadership strategy retreat for members of the Edo State Executive Council in Lagos, said there was the need for a quantum […]
Sidelining countries bad policy, Buhari warns world leaders

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned world leaders that sidelining countries in terms of reach would undermine the global efforts for safety from coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The President gave this warning yesterday while delivering a keynoye address at the Paris Peace Forum holding in France. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President […]

