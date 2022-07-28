Why flash flood’s inevitable in Lagos, by Commissioner

The Lagos State government yesterday gave reasons why flash floods will continue to occur in the state. The government said residents of the state may continue to experience flash floods during downpours due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal city. Briefing journalists on the state government’s readiness in its preparations for the 9th Lagos State Climate Change Summit, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said Lagosians needed to understand the negative impact of climate change.

He explained that due to the nature of the state and its geographical location, hours of continuous rainfall will always result in flooding, but that such flash floods will disappear shortly after the rain stops. He said the state has always embarked on frequent desilting and clearing of the canals to give way for free flow of water. “Geographically Lagos is below the sea level, therefore whenever it rains continuously and heavily for hours, you are bound to experience some flash floods, because the drains and canals will be filled up but such flash floods will disappear the moment the rain stops.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...