Why Football Transfers Don’t Always Pay off

Keen football fans often wait with bated breath for the transfer window time of year, where football players can be tempted to move to play for another team – often with a cash bonus!

A football transfer is generally an agreement between two football clubs that allows a player to be moved from one team to another. Although out of contract this can happen anytime, during the transfer window it can happen while they’re in contract, but the gaining team may need to pay the losing team for the privilege of gaining a player. There may be more than one team that wants to gain the player, so this is when negotiations can be lengthy. There are several factors that can affect what a player is deemed to be worth including how long until he would be out of contract anyway and what his recent performance on the pitch has been like.

Why Do Players Transfer?

There can be many reasons why a club and player might agree to a transfer – this can sometimes be down to the performance of the team. For example, one team may have their eye on another player and as such know that by gaining financially for allowing one of their players to leave, they can free up funds to buy another. It may be that a player feels that they would do better or would prefer to play for another team. It is a personal preference and one that different players would give you different reasons for doing. It might be that a player wants to be part of an exclusive clubhouse and it is this that drives them to accept the transfer opportunity. One thing for us is that with some transfer agreements costing over $100million, you would hope that football clubs would give thought to whether the move is the right one or not.

Why Don’t Football Transfers Always Work?

There are some people that will tell you that football clubs waste their money during this period, paying over the odds for talented players. There are many reasons for this, but often people get carried away in the transfer window and pay more for a player than they usually work. This works a bit like bidding for something on eBay – if you’re the only one interested in buying an item, you’ll probably pay less than if you really want an item but so do a few other people. It becomes a competition to win the item & football players are no exception. No club wants to admit defeat against another, so often pay more than they would just so that they can claim the player.

What Changes When a Player Transfers?

Players that cost the most often do so because they have a proven track record of doing well. However, there have been cases where players move teams and this changes. There are many factors that can affect how well a player performs and if these change as a result of moving teams then it can result in the way a player plays also changing and not always for the better. For example, if a midfielder works well because he has a good relationship with a stroke, but only one player moves teams then this dynamic changes and as such, so does how that player performs. That is why sometimes when players are paid big bucks to move teams; the transaction doesn’t always prove as worthwhile as first expected.

No one can predict the future, so for example a player might change teams and then become ill or get injured. In this case, the club has paid out for a player that is unable to complete and it is times like this that they could be left feeling that the transfer hasn’t paid off.

