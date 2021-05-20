News

Why Football Transfers Don’t Always Pay off

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Keen football fans often wait with bated breath for the transfer window time of year, where football players can be tempted to move to play for another team – often with a cash bonus!

A football transfer is generally an agreement between two football clubs that allows a player to be moved from one team to another. Although out of contract this can happen anytime, during the transfer window it can happen while they’re in contract, but the gaining team may need to pay the losing team for the privilege of gaining a player. There may be more than one team that wants to gain the player, so this is when negotiations can be lengthy. There are several factors that can affect what a player is deemed to be worth including how long until he would be out of contract anyway and what his recent performance on the pitch has been like.

 

Why Do Players Transfer? 

There can be many reasons why a club and player might agree to a transfer – this can sometimes be down to the performance of the team. For example, one team may have their eye on another player and as such know that by gaining financially for allowing one of their players to leave, they can free up funds to buy another. It may be that a player feels that they would do better or would prefer to play for another team. It is a personal preference and one that different players would give you different reasons for doing. It might be that a player wants to be part of an exclusive clubhouse and it is this that drives them to accept the transfer opportunity. One thing for us is that with some transfer agreements costing over $100million, you would hope that football clubs would give thought to whether the move is the right one or not.

 

Why Don’t Football Transfers Always Work? 

There are some people that will tell you that football clubs waste their money during this period, paying over the odds for talented players. There are many reasons for this, but often people get carried away in the transfer window and pay more for a player than they usually work. This works a bit like bidding for something on eBay – if you’re the only one interested in buying an item, you’ll probably pay less than if you really want an item but so do a few other people. It becomes a competition to win the item & football players are no exception. No club wants to admit defeat against another, so often pay more than they would just so that they can claim the player.

What Changes When a Player Transfers? 

Players that cost the most often do so because they have a proven track record of doing well. However, there have been cases where players move teams and this changes. There are many factors that can affect how well a player performs and if these change as a result of moving teams then it can result in the way a player plays also changing and not always for the better. For example, if a midfielder works well because he has a good relationship with a stroke, but only one player moves teams then this dynamic changes and as such, so does how that player performs. That is why sometimes when players are paid big bucks to move teams; the transaction doesn’t always prove as worthwhile as first expected.

No one can predict the future, so for example a player might change teams and then become ill or get injured. In this case, the club has paid out for a player that is unable to complete and it is times like this that they could be left feeling that the transfer hasn’t paid off.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Miyetti Allah: We’ll quit forest reserves, stop night grazing

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

After days of faceoff between the Ondo State Government and Fulani herdsmen under the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) over the ultimatum by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herders should register or vacate forest reserves in the state, the herders yesterday agreed to comply with the demands.   The herdsmen from across the […]
News

Crossover: FCTA urges churches not to violate COVID-19 guidelines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said while it won’t stop churches from organising crossover night worships, it would hold church leaders responsible for any violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Chairman, FCT COVID- 19 Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, said while some states were already moving to stop crossover night worship by churches, the FCT would […]
News

Anti-Fake News activists slam CNN biased documentary on Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition Against Fake News has described as biased, the recently released video by the Cable News Network, alleging that troops of the Nigerian Army used live bullets during the End SARS protest at Lekki Tollgate Lagos. The group says the documentary released by CNN further confirmed its bitter agenda in Nigeria.” Addressing a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica