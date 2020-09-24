Why General Adeniyi hasn’t faced court martial

Facts have emerged on why former commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj- Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, is yet to be arraigned before a Special Court Martial, months after he was posted for jurisdiction. Our correspondent gathered that the senior officer will face trial on disciplinary ground. The Army authorities had posted the senior officer for trial, shortly after he was seen in a viral video raising concern about the nature of equipment available for troops of OPLD prosecuting the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war in the North-East theatre of operation.

In the said video, he had further explained how he led his troops to repel a major attack by suspected terrorist elements, notwithstanding the constraints. Since his posting to Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison for trial, however, the Army is yet to constitute a court martial for that purpose. Investigation revealed that the huge cost involved in the court martial of a senior officer may be responsible for the delay in convening the court. It was gathered that the Army high command may be waiting for conclusion of ongoing investigations, with a view to having them tried by the same court.

As a senior two-star General, and consistent with military tradition, the former commander of OPLD can only be tried by his mate, or his senior. An informed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said: “Maybe they don’t want to establish court martial to try him alone. I know they are planning special court martial for him.

“They want to include one or two persons. You know, there are other senior officers with pending issues, that they (Army) may want to add. That’s the reason, I think, he has not been arraigned. “You know Major General Hakeem Otiki was tried alone, and it was costly; you know what it means gathering senior officers.”

Explaining further, he noted: “For a Major General, officers that must try him must be of his rank, or his senior, and you know what that means. “So, maybe they will be looking for other cases to reduce cost, instead of doing one, and then set up another separate court for another officer. “I’m sure that is what is causing the delay.”

