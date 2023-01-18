Why general hospitals are not better than health centres in Kebbi

The Executive Sercertary, Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Scheme, Dr Jafaru Mohammed Augie, has said that the Primary Healthcare Centres are doing better than the general hospitals in terms of the healthcare services delivery. Augie, disclosed this yesterday at the two days retreat organised for media practitioners, NGOs and unions leaders which was held at Shukura Hotels in Sokoto State, adding that the health services rendered by the healthcare centre are more critical and better than the general hospitals in the state and Nigeria at large.

He stated further that the facilities at the rural areas made health workers perform a better health service delivery than the general hospitals, adding that the services provided by the primary healthcare centres are more stressful and critical than the general hospitals, while the staffs are well trained to ensure the good health service delivery. “If we talk of maternal mortality, the healthcare centres are doing better than thegeneralhospitals, andothers,” he said. Augie who explained that the aim of the workshop is to ensure effective operationalisation of the scheme, created awareness as well as to deepen the knowledge and understanding of participants in healthcare financing concepts. “Another objective is to build the capacity of newly posted staff of KECHEMA on the design elements of a contributory health insurance scheme,” he said.

Alsospeaking, KebbiState Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Comrade Haliru Alhassan, applauded the primary healthcare centres in the state, adding that the services rendered by the primary healthcare centres are better than the general hospitals in the state. “I do receive a lot of reports from my members at the rural areas how the primary health workers are performing good work by attending to patients.”

