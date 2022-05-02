Why get a Certification Course in Project Management?

Can you guess the reason behind a project failure? We can give you a hint! Poor issue and risk management. Poor management of the organization can lead to project failures ranging from small to massive projects. It is essential to understand that risk and issue management are two different things. Risk vs Issue – there is a dichotomy!

Risk is defined as an uncertain event, wherein the results can be positive or negative. On the other hand, an issue can be defined as an event that has already taken place and is now impacting the project objectives. There are certain grounds on which we can differentiate the two. Have a look!

Difference between Risks and Issue

Risk and Issue management are different in nature. Here is a table depicting the difference:

RISK ISSUE Risks are focused on future projects. Issues are focused on the present projects. Risks can be positive or negative. Issues are always negative. Risks are documented in the ‘risk registers’ of the company. Issues are documented in ‘issue registers’ of the company. ‘Risk Response Planning’ is done to avoid risks. Several preventive measures are taken to aid issues aroused in the projects.

Risks and issues play an integral part in project management. No doubt, positive and negative connotations are attached to it. But still, they are essential. Here’s how:

For instance, if a project manager identifies the possible risks and their responsive plans within the project, then, the possibility of issues arising can be drastically reduced. Of course, prevention is better than cure.

Also, there are certain unforeseen situations that may still arise which are known as issues. There might be certain risks that are already identified, but the response plans are inadequate. This is when the risk turns into an issue. If the risks are not paid attention to, then the project manager’s time and efforts will be spent in managing the issues that arise.

To avoid such risk and issue management problems, it is best to take a certification course in project management. There are several benefits of the course which we will be discussing now!

Why is a Certification Course in Project Management needed?

A certification course in project management is unbiased proof of one’s talent and expertise. The course will provide you with the required knowledge to differentiate between risks and issues and the ways with which you can solve them effectively. Below are the benefits of the course.

Credibility

A certification course in project management serves as an assertion of your capabilities & skills and abilities. Having acquired the certification course will affirm you as a credible candidate for the company. Besides, it will empower you as the most suitable individual with expertise in the concerned domain. It is a well-established thing among the corporations that individuals with relevant certification are more preferred because their credibility factors enhance at first glance.

Increased Chances of Getting Hired

You can do this project certification course and increase the probability of getting hired by a ton. The course not only works to make you stand out but makes you worthy of getting hired a lot quicker.

Successful Career Growth

The project management certification course will help you learn a lot of skills regarding the profession. Your way of learning and implementing the knowledge will expand. Thus, the certification course is a perfect foundation for you to grow and work your way towards the top of the organization.

Keeping up with Industrial Trends

The corporate world changes every other day. The course content gets regularly updated on the website or given digital space. This means that you will learn new ways and techniques of handling risks and issues. Effective management of industry situations is taught in the certification course. Thus, the project management course can help you a lot in keeping up with the industrial trends.

Establishing Influential Relationships

When you meet people doing certification courses in project management, then it enhances your chances of getting benefits in the future. If you need a job, then these relationships can be of real help. You can get the desired job you wish to have in the management field.

Skills Enhancement

If you take up the course, then you will be trained in handling certain external situations. Your skills will be reasonably enhanced as you will be studying, researching, and practicing what you have learned in the course.

Better Performance

Certification Course helps you imbibe new skills and enhance the old ones. The skills that you acquire will help in better performance at your workplace. With the given training in this course, you can adapt to the challenges in your career’s constructive pathway and overcome the hurdles. You will be well equipped with different skill sets that will help you in managing different situations.

Increase in Marketability

A PMP® certification course is accredited worldwide with myriads of employing companies demanding the specific individuals with this in their portfolio. Thus, by taking up the course you will be recognized in the global business community. A benefit of this course proves to be that it works to reinforce you as an experienced candidate, thus increasing the marketability and making you able to get the project management jobs easily.

Higher Salary

Any non-certified individual is always offered a lower salary package than the ones with relevant certifications. Hence, acquiring this certification will increase your competency in the corporate sector.

New Job Opportunities

As a project management certificate holder, you will get new job opportunities with a high pay grade. Also, if you do this course, then you will have many jobs in hand where you can work effectively and prove yourself as an ideal candidate.

Conclusion

Taking up a Project Management certification course can be of great help. Not only do you get employment opportunities, but you also get trained to handle the external situation that arises. As a project manager, you will add value to the organization. You will be able to organize the situations better and take action wherever necessary. Thus, taking up a certification course in project management will help you in many ways.

