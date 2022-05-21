Why global businesses are banking on Africa

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ever-changing lockdown regulations and travel bans for countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the continent has held firm with a positive outlook for its tourism and hospitality sectors. This has been further cemented by the increase in major global businesses either setting up shop in Africa or expanding further across the continent. An African expansion plan Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkey for Radisson Hotel Group, says that while the Radisson Hotel Group will continue to pursue organic growth underpinned by domestic and regional travel, the Group will also be exploring other routes through inorganic growth that may be slightly more unconventional and would include different types of partnerships, joint-ventures, co-branding and potential capitalistic approaches. One of these – Radisson Individuals, a conversion brand that offers smaller hotel operators the opportunity to be a part of the Radisson family without losing their identity
Related Articles
Marriott Hotels in Nigeria offers thrilling Valentine’s experience
Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to threat guests and visitors to enthralling and fun filled experience during the Valentine’s season, as the management of Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, managers of the three hotels, has unveiled various entertaining and leisure packages for families, lovebirds and fun seekers. “Valentine’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ECOTOURISM IN NIGERIA: Untapped goldmine on spotlight (2)
DESTINATION We present you with the conclusion on the series on Ecotourism in Nigeria on the state of development of the National Parks Service during the webinar session by Naija7 Wonders’ team. continued from last week Old Oyo National Park: Home to ancient history, relics Introduction Old Oyo National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay
Travel is not just about seeing the wonders of the earth but understanding our impact upon it. With increasing frequency, people are looking to make the shift from “tourist” to “conscious traveller” by finding ways to maximise positive impacts on the locations they visit. Making thoughtful choices about how, when, and where you go on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)