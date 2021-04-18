Why godfatherism cannot be eliminated in Nigeria politics –Amzat

Journalist and entrepreneur, Titiloye Amzat, is the Captain of January 9th Collective (J9C), a non-governmental and social-cultural group devoted to good governance and development. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he talks about his mission, insecurity in Nigeria and the 2023 election

Having been elected the new Captain of J9C, what are the new things you are bringing on board?

First and foremost is to continue to build on the brotherhood we enjoy in terms of comradeship. I am also happy to inform you that during my tenure, the Collective will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Therefore, I’ll be charting a new course of action during the period. As you may be aware, more than half of the Collective are over 50 years old now and this calls for a new path, but without deviating entirely from the original vision.

Part of the new course is to involve in tangible contribution to society by focusing on community literacy to achieve success in educational pursuit. Also, we shall endeavour to bequeath a befitting secretariat to the collective during this period.

All these are still part of our usual activities like the annual lecture, family outing, retreats and others.

What do you think influenced the decision of members to choose you as their Captain?

Most importantly, they believe in my capacity, having been tested and trusted. I said this because I was the vice-captain in the last administration until our captain then resigned. Constitutionally, I first took over as acting captain and later as captain to complete the tenure. I’m convinced that our members were impressed and satisfied with the way we ran the course. So, during our campaign, it was a campaign for continuity of good performance, it resonated and I was elected and given the mandate to lead for another two years.

As a socio-cultural organisation, how do you see the culture of godfatherism

in the Nigerian political system? It really depends on how you look at it and who are defined as godfathers. But the question is can godfatherism be eliminated in politics?

I don’t personally think so. This is because you have to join a political party to achieve your political ambition. Meanwhile, when you join the party, there would have been people who have been running the affairs before you.

Whether you like it or not, those are the godfathers or what some will call founding fathers. Whatever negative connotation you may want to attach to godfatherism largely depends on the behaviour of whoever the godfather is.

Are the godfathers the one that allow things to run according to the agenda of godson/daughter or they want to be a Shylock?

What is your take on the debate on the appropriate age of candidates vying for public office in Nigeria?

The Nigerian constitution is quite clear about the minimum age and silent about the maximum. Well, age really is not the issue but health and capacity.

Some people are quite old and very articulate in their thinking. We have also seen young persons that are incapacitated as a result of health.

As for me, capacity should be the keyword and possibly our lawmakers should include in the constitution a comprehensive health check certificate mandatory for certain offices.

Do you believe in the rotation of the office of the president among the regions in the country?

I want to believe that the last Constitutional Conference addressed this issue in a way that will suppress the agitation for a rotational president. Perhaps it’s time to look into the provision of having five vice presidents from the other geopolitical zones. Also, what gave credence to the rotation agitation is perceived inequality and nonperformance of the president. If that is true, we can also try a six-year single term. Maybe that would make it faster to go round and equally ginger the political office holders to perform and write their names in gold within that period.

What is your take on the state of insecurity in the country?

The insecurity in the country now is actually worrisome. It should be of concern to everyone because how do you want to progress in an unsecured environment?

My take on this as you rightly asked is that we should apply a new strategy in tackling insecurity.

Our previous and current approaches are creating a spiral effect. From Niger Delta to North East and now North West and North Central. South east is boiling and there’s tension in south west.

The military approach cannot bring a desired result and we should seek alternative like social policing. It’s time to encompass the communities in the security architecture.

It’s very sickening that we are spending billions of dollars to acquire hardware to kill our fellow country men now turned enemies of we channel same amount in social protection, I believe each communities will own their security and the police duty will be much more efficient.

What we see now is even like a competition between the military and the police. We don’t know who’s in charge of the internal security anymore.

What is your take on the demand for restructuring of the polity?

There’s nothing wrong about the demand for restructuring…We can do away with states and have fewer local governments to run as states.

With the reported insecurity in the country, rising inflation and unemployment, will J9C engage the government on these issues?

We’ve always engaged the government officials in our conversations. Just as I said, our last lecture that addressed the issue of youths and related issues had policy makers from the presidency and state governments in attendance.

In our next retreat, we may look into the issue of insecurity and unprecedented inflation.

