Why Gov Abiodun deserves a second term

Except for some occasional tirade, which is not unusual in politics, electioneering for the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State has been quite exciting.

We must give kudos to Governor Dapo Abiodun for always insisting on decency, equity, fairness, inclusiveness, participatory and decorum as guiding principles for progressive governance and politicking.

As a father figure that he is, he has demonstrated maturity in his approach to his re-election bid. And with God and people of good conscience on his side, nothing will stop him from retaining his mandate in the coming 2023 general elections.

It is not by a do-or-die affair, but by the trust and confidence of the people reposed in him, he has diligently served in the last three and a half years of his administration. In virtually all fronts, he has paid his dues. Against all odds, he has conscientiously worked his way through the vicissitude of time to deliver on his electoral promises. What has he achieved? Some cynics will want to ask. Yes, they have their rights to know.

But let us take a quick look at the bumpy road we have travelled this far. Between 2019 and now, we have had COVID- 19 pandemic that locked down the entire human race for months.

That was the existential threat that subdued even developed countries of the world with their advanced medicine, leading to countless number of casualties. Ogun State under the able leadership of Governor Abiodun waded through the storm with minimal loss. Then, recession came in two quick suc- cessions.

Again, everything looked gloomy as if there would be no tomorrow. Still, the Ogun State’s economy bounced back, emerging the fourth state with highest capacity for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), coming only after Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Delta.

What about the spectre of violence occasioned by the marauding herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits? Ogun State maintained its leading position as one of the most peaceful states in the country. For some political profiteers, all these would have been a good excuse for non-performance.

But the governor took the challenge in his own stride and saw it as an opportunity to prove his mettle, building investment potentials, changing the infrastructure landscape and creating sustainable environment for ease of doing business.

So, when I heard some people campaigning that they would stop Governor Abiodun from coming back for his second term, pontificating rabidly, I took a long laugh. I burst into a loud guffaw because these are a clear evidence of ingenuity and resourcefulness of a governor who understands the dynamics of the economy as a successful private sector player and tactically brought his experience to bear on the state.

But as we all know, his enemies are on the prowl. They are not relenting in their efforts to truncate the good work the administration is doing. But they are a tiny minority who prefers the dark jungle of infamy to the light of a clear and bright day, signposted by people-centred development strategy of the present administration. Of course, in politics, not everybody will like to see your face.

Even if you feed the entire state daily, some people won’t like your guts. Governor Abiodun has unsettled his enemies by his sterling performance. They know that there are no more lies to sell to the electorate, which is why they have been all out with vengeful anger and disparaging stories. Truth will eventually triumph over darkness; it is only a question of time.

Lately, those with hateful hearts have shown their pernicious hands again, and have been going round, roaring like a wounded lion, trying to arrogate to themselves power that only belongs to God. But the standard of God remains sure. He only rewards people based on the exact measure of their good or bad deeds.

Regardless of how you view his actions and inactions, you can’t take away the fact that Prince Abiodun has done enough to justify the mandate of the people freely given him in the last governorship election. Besides, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria permits him to go for a second term.

Of course, those who do not like him have a right to their conviction. But they cannot turn everybody to their enemies and expect to win their political battle. The Yoruba have a saying: “you are not welcome in a town and you raise a song, who will chorus it for you?” I leave the rest to the wailers. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.

The thrust of this piece is what Governor Abiodun has done to deserve a second tenure. To begin with, he has brought human face to governance by a way of sharp departure from the past. In doing so, he has placed a higher premium on the people as the centre-piece of his development strategy.

As we all know, in this country, because of warped mind orientation of some of our leaders, a lot of state actors focus mainly on infrastructure and other material development at the expense of the welfare of the people.

On the contrary, Abiodun’s concept of inclusive governance is focused on improving the lives of the people, while at the same time working on infrastructural projects that would automatically impact positively to greater opportunity for all. In other words, “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the administration is primarily meant to carry everybody along in the decision-making process.

A clear demonstration of this commitment is the ongoing effort to seek the inputs of the stakeholders into the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2023 budget through the Town Hall Meetings being organised across the four (Remo, Ijebu, Yewa and Egba) divisions.

This initiative is not only refreshing but also reassuring. According to the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, 65 per cent of projects executed in each zone of the state in 2022 were based on request.

Apart from combined advantages of consensus building and enhanced channel of feedback, the policy also engenders the ownership of the process option which is now the in-thing around the world.

… Ogbonnikan, writes from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

