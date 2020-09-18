News Top Stories

Why govs kick against LGs’ autonomy, by el-Rufai

Posted on

Govs direct states’ AGs to review Water Bill, others

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, has said that corruption and lack of a credible audit system have been the main reasons some state governors are against local government autonomy in the country. The governor, who gave this indication, when delegates of the 25th Annual Conference of Auditors General of Local Governments paid him a courtesy visit at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, yesterday, said the local government system has been badly abused and the only way to reverse the trend was to have a very strong audit cadre with an independent Auditor-General for the local governments in Nigeria.

“The local government system has been badly abused and the only way we can achieve any sanity is to have very strong audit functions, a very strong audit cadre with an independent Auditor General for the Local Government that is not beholden to anyone. Any constitution amendment that will give you that power and capacity, I want to assure you, we will support it.

“In fact, the reluctance of some state governors to grant autonomy to local governments is because there isn’t a strong audit function in the local government. Resources just get frittered away. And for those pushing for more autonomy for the local governments, I think the first step is to ensure that there is an Auditor General for Local Governments,” he said.

El-Rufai pledged that his state will support any step that will strengthen the capacities of auditors to check corruption, fraud and abuse of financial processes in the local government system. He also expressed optimism that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum will throw its weight behind such an amendment. The governor argued that “it will be dangerous to allow the local governments full autonomy” unless they have very strong audit functions, adding that in many states, that was not the case. “We are trying to build our own capacity here. We have enacted an audit law, but we focused the law on the state Auditor-General. We are going to rectify that to include the Auditor-General for Local Governments.

“We are going to have the appropriate legislation that will empower the Auditor-General to do his job independent of everyone. And we are going to do whatever we can, to provide the resources to enable the Auditor General of our local governments to do his job,” he said. According to him, Kaduna State had experimented with the autonomy for local governments, adding that “we don’t take a penny of their money, you can ask them, you can ask your colleagues.” “As soon as the allocation from the Federation Account comes, we schedule JAAC meetings and once the deductions for primary school teachers, primary healthcare staff are done, we give them their resources. “And there has not been too much abuse of this autonomy. Most of our local government chairmen have done pretty well, they have used their resources quite well to develop their local governments. So, we have no regrets and we think that we should do more.

“The local government is the tier very close to the people, we must make them to function and we are trying to make them function. Most of them have done very well and we are very proud of them,” he said. The governor said that his administration would explore ways to restructure the local government so that they can execute projects after paying salaries, adding that “many of them were in trouble now because of the implementation of the new minimum wage.” Chairman of Auditors- General for Local Government and Area Councils in Nigeria, Mr. Abel Oghenevo Esievo, expressed appreciation to el-Rufai for the assistance that his administration has been rendering to their office and for enabling the state to meet the deadline set by the World Bank on the Disbursement Link Indicator (DLI).

