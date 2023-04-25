Why govt is unwilling to end killings in Southern Kaduna – Maisamari

The crisis and killings in Southern Kaduna have been there for decades; what in your opinion on what government can do to find a solution and ensure that peace returns to the area?

As a matter of fact, we all know that in any human society, the most powerful individual or body actually takes responsibility and the buck stops on the table of those who have the power, strength and capacity to do something. Where we are now, it is obvious that the ball is in the court of the government, the authorities and the powers that be to do the needful.

But where they are unable to, they should seek help within and without. From all indications, they have not been able to do justice to the situation, and they have refused to seek help because the people who are suffering as a result of their inadequacies are capable and willing to help, but the government is not ready to provide an enabling environment for the people to help them. So, if they insist that the people should not help, then they should be able to get the job done.

As far as we are concerned, the government has everything that it needs to take care of the problem but it has clearly shown unwillingness, not inability to act. We believe that the government has everything that it takes, we know the capacity of our police and our armed forces, and we know the exploits that they display whenever they go out of the country for peacekeeping and other engagements.

They come back with a lot of laurels, so why is it that when they come home, they suddenly become impotent? We feel that there are no excuses that the government can give. In fact, I don’t want to blame the police or the security officers because I know that they are at the beck and call of the authorities and the powers that be, and they take orders from them. Whatever they do is based on instructions.

If they do anything, it is what they have been told to do. So, when they are told to do something and they fail to comply, the person who gave the order should be able to take necessary actions against them.

We cannot see that happening. Instead, no matter how bad the situation is, it took a lot of national outcry before the President and Commander in Chief agreed to change service chiefs some years ago when all the signs showed that they were not effective.

That shows that the government is okay with the situation that we have on the ground. They have no reason whatsoever to push the blame to anybody.

The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai is always quick to send his condolences and how deeply sad he has been about the happenings and killings in Southern Kaduna. You also said that if there had been political will, the problem would have been dealt with decisively. You also talked about an enabling environment; what does an enabling environment look like in terms of dealing with the situation?

First of all, I want to commend the condolences or the comments that the Kaduna State governor usually makes. We have seen how he has been partial with his condolences, in the sense that when this kind of a thing happens in some places, sometimes he will go there himself to express his condolences but when it happens in other places it is not always the same. In any case, the condolences are mere verbal expressions.

Everyone knows that action speaks louder than words. Honestly, his action has not matched up with his words. We are not satisfied with mere condolences. If indeed he sympathises with the people who are at the receiving end of terrorism; it is a matter of doing something practically. Where we are; there is absolutely nothing.

In other places where these kinds of things are happening, you will see Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps set up by the government, financed by the government, in collaboration with others, but in Southern Kaduna, there is nothing like that which is why I said that action should speak louder than words.

Anyway, if he expresses any verbal condolences, let him take action to ameliorate the sufferings of the people that will be enough for us.

You talked about the powers that be not doing anything when they have the powers to do something, who are these powers that be, who should be the ones doing that, and what exactly should they be doing?

Talking about the powers that be, it is obvious that we have a government, we have political leaders who have all the powers and all the resources at their disposal, and they appropriate them the way they like. If they have national emergencies, that are claiming the lives of thousands of people, and yet that is not prioritised, instead what you have is people prioritising the demolition and construction of expressways, of markets when lives are being wasted. As far as we are concerned, it shows a lack of concern.

Like it is said that the security and the welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the government, we have not seen that being done. The government has different priori- ties other than that. They have shown that practically by how they have spent the money and what they have done with the powers. Instead of using the powers to ameliorate the condition of the people, they use them to further suppress and blame them for even complaining that they are not getting the attention they need.

As far as I am concerned the powers that be know themselves and they know that they are not doing what they are supposed to do and they don’t want anybody to complain about that. Where are we heading to? In other climes, those who are in charge are concerned. In this place what we hear is that the security is on top of the situation, and that of course is not true. Nobody is on top of the situation here. In terms of economic and other issues, they are not on top of them.

The powers that be know themselves very well, and the claim that they are on top of the situation does not exist. If they are saying so, it means that they are satisfied with where we are now. If they are satisfied with where we are now, it means that they don’t even know what they are doing because what is happening in Nigeria is an international embarrassment.

When you identify your area of problem and you point it out, with a view to finding a solution that would be the first step towards improvement, the governor of Kaduna State has almost consistently said that he has been sad about the spate of attacks in Kaduna State, I can recollect a couple of times that he has gone to the president to say that he was not getting the help that he needed in Kaduna State, so where do you want to point the areas that require correction that will help to improve the state of security in Southern Kaduna and Kaduna State in general?

Do you put it at the doorstep of the Governor and what is it that he is not doing enough or is not doing at all that you can pinpoint? If you need to put any blame, put it at the very top because any other person or group or organisation is at their beck and call. If they are not doing what they need to do, he can sack them, he can redeploy them, he can do anything that is necessary for them to do the right thing.

As long as these people are not doing the right thing and the authorities are tolerating them, it means that they are the problem. If you are talking about specific suggestions I can tell you that the government has not been man enough. From security experts, local and international they can get help if they are really ready.