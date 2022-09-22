Why govt won’t fund political parties –Gbajabiamila

…says it’s too late to }5 amend Electoral Act

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiami la, has said that it is not fashionable to expect the Federal Government to fund political parties at this critical period of Nigeria’s democratic advancement. He said using government’s money to run the parties was an indirect invitation to assume control of the political parties by dictating choices and policies that might be in conflict with the tenets of democracy.

Gbajabiamila, who argued that the international best practice was for parties to be self-funded, added that using government’s money would also lead to the proliferation of political parties. Speaking while receiving a delegation of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday, Gbajabiamila noted that people would simply abuse the process by registering hundreds of political parties in the hope of cashing out on free government money. He said: “I am not sure how many countries fund their political parties; we will have to do research and to be sure that its international best practice.

“Government is an interested party, if it will be providing the funds. That will also mean they can compromise the system. “There is also proliferation (of parties) that will become a problem if the government begins to fund the parties, since there will be free money.” Gbajabiamila, who also reacted to requests for fresh amendments to the Electoral Act 2022, said it was not advisable to do so a few months before the 2023 general elections.

He explained that making new amendments to the law this period could disorganise election planning, create unnecessary tension in the polity and raise credibility questions. The speaker said the safest route would be to further amend the Act after the elections if a need arose, or in the alternative, aggrieved persons could approach the judiciary to seek an interpretation of any contentious provisions. Gbajabiamila called for patience, urging parties to seize the opportunity of the upcoming polls to fully test the Act and determine the success of innovations such as electronic transmission of results, the deployment of the BIVAS, among others.

He added that upon a successful poll, other innovations such as electronic collation of results and Diaspora voting could also be considered. The IPAC delegation was led by the body’s National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, who told the Speaker the purpose of the visit was to seek synergy and a good working relationship between IPAC and the National Assembly. Among the issues he tabled before Gbajabiamila were the alleged flouting of Section 31 of the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the funding of political parties, the urgency to establish the Electoral Offences Commission, electronic collation of election results, in addition to the electronic transmission of results, and the call for a change in the process of appointing the chairman of INEC. For instance, he complained that while the law allowed political parties to replace candidates 90 days to election, INEC opted to shut its portal when the days had yet to elapse, preferring to use its rules and regulations in determining the fate of the political parties and their candidates.

