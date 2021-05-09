Opinion

Why Gumi, Pantami, others will conquer Nigeria

Posted on Author Ladi Peter Thompson. Comment(0)

It is a given standard that the good men always win in movies or home videos, but the reality of life is not like that. The true stories of life do not always end with the triumph of good over evil or the sweet lovers living happily ever after! History is replete with stories of evil men that conquer and reign over nations not to mention despots, murderers and crime bosses that live to a ripe old age and die in their beds.

 

At this point, it has become very clear that the hydra that is destroying Nigeria has studied us very well. The war machinery devouring Nigeria knows that Nigerians are a very corrupt and religious people with a short memory and it would only be practical now for us to prepare our people for the long night of captivity that is ahead.

 

Whether by corruption or cowardice, evil men only triumph when good people are rendered impotent. In the days ahead billboards in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Aba, Onitsha, Ibadan and most major cities will be plastered with the pictures of the heroes of the new Nigeria, men like Osama bin Laden, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and other martyred visionaries. So long as things remain the same, Nigeria will be consumed because we refuse to accept that fact that we are a nation that has been at war for decades.

 

A sophisticated war form that is so advanced that it has been known to collapse nations from within. The supremacist war form wears a religious disguise and this is the prime reason why men like Gumi, and Isa Ali Ibrahim known as Dr. Pantami will eventually triumph over all the gate keepers appointed by God to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

 

It is on record that Osama bin Ladin spent five years in Sudan, nearby, perfecting the global franchise of terrorism under the pretense that he was building roads and farms until he was expelled in 1996 for terrorist activities. Osama developed the brilliant terror template that is playing out in Nigeria and it’s an open secret that he mentored many Nigerian protégées who visited him in Sudan for tutelage.
This is why the nation is entertaining the macabre theological pronouncements of Garuba Shehu in the defence of Pantami. The tactical attempt by state actors to turn the matter into a religious harangue is not a new trick and Dr. Ahmad Gumi’s virulent warning about the consequences of sacking Pantami should be instructive to all.

 

Looking back, the terror compromises that stripped Nigeria of its dignity received a boost when the Obasanjo government chose a political placation settlement in 2004 instead of prosecuting the murderers of Sunday Achi. Obasanjo recruited a well-known Bishop residing in Jos as the diplomat that facilitated a speedy state subsidised burial in Kaduna.

 

Ex-President OBJ has again resurfaced with Gumi in tow in the hope of negotiating a solution but it is un-tempered initiatives like this that can hasten the defeat of Nigeria. The enthusiastic general might learn something from the 1938 peace mission of Edouard Daladier the French leader and Neville Chamberlain the British Prime Minister flew to Munich and signed a peace accord with Adolf Hitler.

 

They returned with a worthless agreement and were cheered by great crowds in their countries only to be dubbed “useful idiots” when Nazi Germany later showed her true colors. Blinded by the ambitions for 2023, the political class has refused to see dark clouds on the horizon and the corruption riddled business community is too intoxicated with the cake sharing to see the gruesome reality unfolding across the nation.

Aided by Shehu and propped by Gumi it’s clear that Pantami will escape justice unless God raises some God-fearing person in government who will stand for righteousness until Pantami is charged with war crimes against Nigeria and given an opportunity to defend himself

 

Rev. Thompson writes from Lagos

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Nigeria as human resource power house

Posted on Author Garba Shehu

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, international relations guru and bureaucrat does not think we should wait for historians to do the assessment of the Buhari administration in the international arena given limitations of the focus of many of them.   “Now is the time to do it,” he insists. We agree […]
Opinion

Beyond #EndSARS

Posted on Author A. John Ukpe

“Because of who you are, we will take these armed robbers to court. But guess what? The judges will set them free,” the officer-in-charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad told me matter-of-factly. He had painstakingly gone through the file, occasionally mumbling something under his breath. Then he shoved it to the investigating police officer and […]
Opinion

Buhari, now is time to speak to Fulani youths

Posted on Author Fredrick Nwabufo

Leadership must be responsive to diversity. It is the rudimentary ingredient to fostering unity among variegated people.   Where leadership becomes insouciant to diversity, every other thing fails. This is where the Buhari administration hit its nadir.   The government abused, disregarded and mismanaged the delicate ethnic and religious balance on which Nigeria pivots. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica