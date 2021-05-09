Why Gumi, Pantami, others will conquer Nigeria

It is a given standard that the good men always win in movies or home videos, but the reality of life is not like that. The true stories of life do not always end with the triumph of good over evil or the sweet lovers living happily ever after! History is replete with stories of evil men that conquer and reign over nations not to mention despots, murderers and crime bosses that live to a ripe old age and die in their beds.

At this point, it has become very clear that the hydra that is destroying Nigeria has studied us very well. The war machinery devouring Nigeria knows that Nigerians are a very corrupt and religious people with a short memory and it would only be practical now for us to prepare our people for the long night of captivity that is ahead.

Whether by corruption or cowardice, evil men only triumph when good people are rendered impotent. In the days ahead billboards in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Aba, Onitsha, Ibadan and most major cities will be plastered with the pictures of the heroes of the new Nigeria, men like Osama bin Laden, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and other martyred visionaries. So long as things remain the same, Nigeria will be consumed because we refuse to accept that fact that we are a nation that has been at war for decades.

A sophisticated war form that is so advanced that it has been known to collapse nations from within. The supremacist war form wears a religious disguise and this is the prime reason why men like Gumi, and Isa Ali Ibrahim known as Dr. Pantami will eventually triumph over all the gate keepers appointed by God to protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

It is on record that Osama bin Ladin spent five years in Sudan, nearby, perfecting the global franchise of terrorism under the pretense that he was building roads and farms until he was expelled in 1996 for terrorist activities. Osama developed the brilliant terror template that is playing out in Nigeria and it’s an open secret that he mentored many Nigerian protégées who visited him in Sudan for tutelage.

This is why the nation is entertaining the macabre theological pronouncements of Garuba Shehu in the defence of Pantami. The tactical attempt by state actors to turn the matter into a religious harangue is not a new trick and Dr. Ahmad Gumi’s virulent warning about the consequences of sacking Pantami should be instructive to all.

Looking back, the terror compromises that stripped Nigeria of its dignity received a boost when the Obasanjo government chose a political placation settlement in 2004 instead of prosecuting the murderers of Sunday Achi. Obasanjo recruited a well-known Bishop residing in Jos as the diplomat that facilitated a speedy state subsidised burial in Kaduna.

Ex-President OBJ has again resurfaced with Gumi in tow in the hope of negotiating a solution but it is un-tempered initiatives like this that can hasten the defeat of Nigeria. The enthusiastic general might learn something from the 1938 peace mission of Edouard Daladier the French leader and Neville Chamberlain the British Prime Minister flew to Munich and signed a peace accord with Adolf Hitler.

They returned with a worthless agreement and were cheered by great crowds in their countries only to be dubbed “useful idiots” when Nazi Germany later showed her true colors. Blinded by the ambitions for 2023, the political class has refused to see dark clouds on the horizon and the corruption riddled business community is too intoxicated with the cake sharing to see the gruesome reality unfolding across the nation.

Aided by Shehu and propped by Gumi it’s clear that Pantami will escape justice unless God raises some God-fearing person in government who will stand for righteousness until Pantami is charged with war crimes against Nigeria and given an opportunity to defend himself

Rev. Thompson writes from Lagos

