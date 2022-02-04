‘Why Hero Lager unveiled Board of Heroes in Onitsha’

Premium beer, Hero Lager, has shed more light on why it unveiled the first of its kind Board of Heroes in South-East Nigeria. The campaign behind the board unveiling was tagged ‘Ibu Odogwu’. The event, which took place in its Onitsha plant, drew a lot of attraction to the Asaba- Onisha Bridge and online as travellers to and from the Eastern part of the country marvelled at the high impact LED billboard that shone brightly at night. Speaking about the success of the Board of Heroes, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said she was happy to see how travelling consumers embraced the campaign.

“There is nothing better than celebrating success and accomplishment. A lot of Igbos, after accomplishing so many things from different parts of the country and the world, come home to share their success,” she said. She further stated that “unveiling this unique board to celebrate Ndigbo is a way of saying thank you to the people of the South East for their loyalty and support to the Hero Lager brand and indeed the International Breweries Plc family. Hero recognises their hard work and staying power despite their collective and individual challenges. We see and appreciate the heroism of Ndigbo year-in-year-out and we say to them, Ibu Odogwu,” Adedeji said.

The Marketing Manager, Hero Lager, Margaret Igabali, said: “During the Yuletide, we paid tribute to the resilient spirit of our Igbo consumers with the Board of Heroes, which featured Hero’s consumers. “When you hear people talk about Nigerians’ never-die spirit, most times, it is the Igbo man’s die-hard mindset they are referring to and Hero is celebrating all Igbo people who have become heroes from zero.” The Board of Heroes campaign took place during the festive season, but the brand has said the board will come alive as a means to celebrate Igbos occasionally when there is a need for Ndigbo to be celebrated.

