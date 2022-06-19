Why I adopted MKO’s campaign slogan, by Adebayo, SDP candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, in this interview with KEHINDE AGBOMEJI speaks on issues of national importance, qualities of his running mate, how to bring Nigeria out of economic woods through wealth creation, among others

You have emerged as the presidential candidate of your party. Have you decided on a running mate yet?

Yes, I have decided but I am consulting. We have always had a large talent pool, and we want to give Nigerians the first taste of our decision-making. So, it’s not like I don’t know what they are going through on the other end but here, we are looking at a competent ticket and we are trying our best to see that we give Nigerians a new perspective.

Are there guidelines your party followed in arriving at picking the running mate and can you disclose your running mate?

It is still under consultation but duly we would announce to the party. The idea is that the person should be someone that can advise, can assist while I am discharging my duties.

And it should be someone that in any eventuality, Nigerians should be able to accept easily as a president, and it should be someone who is there to assist, not using it as a ladder to climb to the next stage. It should be someone who is coming to assist, to see that he is the Chairman of the Economic Council.

That person should be able to tell the president to his face ‘you are on the wrong path, stop it’ or things like that. He should be the last person in the room who can advise you.

As regards primordial sentiments, should we be looking at religion, sex, and geography other than competence and efficiency?

As it is today, the SDP is the best party. We are not in the business of giving advice to other parties when it comes to the problems that they are facing.

In fact, I have spent twenty-something years of my life as an adviser, as a lawyer giving advice to my clients but now I myself need advice because I am now the person who is on the seat making decisions. We will take our own action, we will announce our own team. And if they can learn from that and then they probably find solutions to some of the quagmires that they have created for themselves in the manner in which they have done their politics.

So what we are doing is that I will not choose a person who cannot do the job just because I want to use the person to win an election. That’s already acting in my own self-interest which is not what the president should do. I will choose someone that I know would be the best for Nigeria as vice president, and if anything unexpected happens will be a good president for Nigeria. And if I am on holiday or on vacation, will be a good acting president.

So, a vice president is not supposed to be a person who fixes ballots. It’s a person who can be a good adviser to the president, a person who can be a surrogate for you and a person who can discharge that office, and who will not embarrass you, who will not privatize all the property to himself.

He is not going to be looking for a war chest to create a political campaign in the future; he is going to be someone who will be my number critic – when people are clapping for me, he will call me to the room and say: ‘you know you are not doing very well, you need to do better.’

That’s the person I need. I don’t need another big man or big woman. I need someone who will tell me, who will remind me of our oath to the people of Nigeria and who will look me in the face and say: ‘I disagree with you.’ That’s the kind of person I want, not another political bigwig somewhere. He is someone who can serve the Nigerian people because the people have been underserved for too long.

What is your vision that your running mate has to key into?

Yes, the vision is as follows- we start from where Chief MKO Abiola stopped – Farewell to Poverty-and because in the last 29 years after that, there has been insecurity.

So we say: ‘Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity.’ The first thing I will do is to set up a government that does not promote poverty. And how do you not promote poverty? You comply with Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution which tells the government on how to deploy money, other assets, and resources of the country, and how to give opportunities to every Nigerian. And we are told in our Fundamental Objective and Directive Principles of State Policy that we must not concentrate the resources of the country in the hands of a few.

This is not just an egalitarian wish, it is an effective metric for ensuring that one person doesn’t have too much and the other is left wanting. Secondly, you get all the talents on the table.

And the way to get all the talents to the table is that if you have a thousand graduates and you give employment to seven, you have not only made the nine hundred and ninety-three poor but you have also denied them a contribution to the economy. Also, I will ensure that people don’t steal Nigeria’s money off the balance sheet as they are doing so now.

That all the money that we generate from minerals, oil, taxes, over-applied charges, and levies are not stolen, nothing is stolen and everything is put in the kitty. Nothing would be stolen if I as the president don’t want anything to be stolen – if I am not keeping secret books somewhere for myself or those around me, whether in the name of security or under any other guise where the people’s money is taken away off-balance sheet.

Now we are doing railway lines everywhere, what you see are Chinese faces. I have nothing against the Chinese but I don’t think that beyond bringing the technology here, they should bring people to come and put calipers and a few things and slippers on the rail lines. We should be able to do that by ourselves.

So we are having a huge budget for defense: four trillion, 1.8 trillion, five trillion, depending on the numbers, and all that money is going into foreign contractors and some esoteric procurement that does not trickle down to the people. Even if you go to the military barracks, you don’t have a feeling that we are spending so much on defense. People are just sharing the money as it were.

What are your plans regarding our economy?

These are my plans. First, I know every local government in this country. I went around the country. I’m not saying I know every state. I know every local government in this country on foot. I’ve been there.

So what I mean is that the poverty itself is showing in the lives of the people, in their faces, they talk to me about it.

What we need to do is as follows:

One, let us not be intimidated by the figure that maybe almost 100 per cent of our income is for debt servicing. We need to check the books. The books are not accurate. We need to deal with leakage. If you bring all the leakages together, you will see that we have more on the side of leakage than on the books.

You know that I’ve been talking about it for the past few months. How could the government be silent when 75 per cent of the crude oil that we sell, that we produce in this country is done off the balance sheet.

These things are practically stolen, so they don’t enter into the books. So the figure that we use to know our debt service relative to our population is based on what has been received by the Accountant General of the Federation. But when you practically go to the flow stations and steal all this crude, they don’t get recorded in the book, that’s number one.

Number two, you will discover that we don’t spend money on work. So when you don’t spend money on work, you are not likely to get employment. Because people come with this mantra that it is not the job of government to create jobs. But for those who tend to say it, it is the government that is creating their own jobs and they tend to hold these jobs for a very long time. Some have been in government for 40 years.

So if the government can give you a job that lasts you a lifetime and double lifetime, how can you say it is not the responsibility of the government to create jobs for others?

So when you deal with capturing the revenue properly to see that there are no leakages, there are a lot of the MDAs who are having a lot of their monies not getting to the federation account and these monies are given away one way or the other.

And if you capture all of that, you can triple the revenue quickly. And if you look at our fiscal situation, our taxation. I think those who are collecting our taxes are collecting more for themselves in their pockets than they are reflected in the book. So if you just do honest bookkeeping, I will address that one immediately.

The SDP is the party that won the 1993 year presidential election even though that victory was annulled. Is the SDP back with your candidacy?

The SDP is back and we are running on the same platform that we ran in 1993. We are following the same pattern, and you know it’s not easy to fit into the shoes of Chief MKO Abiola, he was a legend of the highest order; he was a president of presidents even before he was elected.

He was known globally as a philanthropist, a thinker and as an ethical business man who did so much for the anti-apartheid struggles in South Africa; and he was an icon of the black community all over the world but what we are doing is the same pattern like what we are doing now – which is that we come with a professional, he was an accountant, I am a lawyer, we come with a professional, someone who is fresh, who has never been in government before, who is coming with new ideas, professionally driven ideas, and who also understands the people, and has sympathy for the people. So that’s just basically what we are coming with and where we left Nigeria unfortunately 30 years ago is where the country is today.

You appear as a fresh face before many Nigerians. Who is Adewole Adebayo?

This is not my first engagement with Nigerians. I have been in public for some time. I have been airing my views on many issues. I have been engaged with many presidents. I have been a lawyer.

I have practiced up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria. I come from a professional background where we are not allowed to advertise ourselves. So, it’s just my first job in government. And like I said from the beginning, it is the practice of SDP that they tend to bring people from the professional side.

