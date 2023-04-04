Why I adopted Rhodes-Vivour in Lagos –Bode George

Chief Bode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party, the outcome of the 2023 general election and why he adopted Labour Party’s (LP’s) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as his preferred candidate, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports.

What do you make of Dr. Iyochia Ayu’s suspension as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and what will you do if your ward suspends you for anti-party activities in Lagos because of your support for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate? The first lesson I learnt when I started studying Physics in secondary school was quite clear: ‘For every action there is always an equal and opposite reaction.’ First of all, all these people you have mentioned are members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

A former Senate President, former governor, former deputy national chairman of the party and also a former deputy national chairman (North) of the party, you don’t throw tantrums and expect that nobody will react. We just finished an election, and before the election, you knew there were a lot of agitations trying to settle the rift of whether the presidency should be in the North or it should be in the South.

It is deeper than all these issues you are putting on the table. It can be very disheartening and heart- breaking when you now see yourself as the headmaster. Yes, Ayu is a member of NEC, I’m a lifelong member of the Board of Trustees (BOT), I’m also a member of NEC, Anyim Pius Anyim is also a mem- ber of NEC, Ayo Fayose is a member of NEC, Ibrahim Shema is a member of NEC and so many other people. You don’t just go on and say that the National Working Committee (NWC) is suspending someone without getting approval from the NEC. He didn’t get it and the party is not a pri- vate enterprise. I have served as a party

executive; I was the national vice chairman South-West, I became the national vice chairman of the South and then deputy national chairman overall. I worked at that national headquarters of the party for 10 years. You are not there as a headmaster. You are there as the head of the party to moderate affairs. Something is wrong at the headquarters and for God’s sake, they started firing people and summoned a serving governor to come before the NWC; who authorised it? The NWC should go to NEC because NEC is like the next level to the convention. It is NEC that has the power to suspend people. I’m miffed by this attitude. First of all, the elections are not completely over because we are in court. What kind of message and picture are you sending to the public about this party? For God’s sake, those old men who founded the party had a certain vision that we followed meritoriously. You cannot be a political leader by throwing fireworks all over the place. It is disgraceful.

What kind of public perception would people feel about PDP? Yes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that we lost; the next thing is that we are in court but when you start throwing fireworks as if it is a private enterprise, you become

misguided. For God’s sake, we need to calm down and let us finish the second part of the election in the court. By the time we are through, we will come back to the party and have a serious in- depth postmortem analysis of what happened. Some of us have discussed this in private meetings and if they didn’t hear, we will go public and I’m not hiding my feelings. I told them before the election that if they do not rearrange the top positions of the managers of the party, I will not vote for Atiku Abubakar because you know what happened.

The presidential candidate is from the North-East, the national chairman is from the North Central, the director general of the presidential campaign is from the North-West, the vice presidential candidate is from the South-South and the acting chair- man of the BoT is from the South- East. Where is my zone? If you don’t consider my people as that important to be part of the managers of the party then what are you saying.

How do I go to the people to campaign for you? What would I tell my people because everybody has taken something home; what do we tell the people? We were completely abandoned and that was why I kept saying why I should go on this line if you don’t respect my people in politics, what am I doing there?

