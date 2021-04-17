Why I agreed to play a nude role in La Femme Anjola, by Nonso Bassey

Chukwunonso Bassey, more known as Nonso Bassey, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor. He finished as a Top 8 finalist in the maiden edition of The Voice Nigeria and is signed to Universal Music Group Nigeria. He has since featured in mainstream Nollywood films after a brief stint with TV sitcoms. Following his bold move to go nude in the movie, ‘La Femme Anjola’, he discussed his journey into the entertainment industry and the reactions he has received from playing the character, ‘Dejare’ in the movie. Excerpts…

You started acting right after your stint on The Voice Nigeria. Why acting and not music?

It wasn’t a decision as such. It was an opportunity that presented itself and I just had to take it. I thought I would start acting later in life but this happened and I will be a fool not to jump on it. I mean it’s something I love to do and something I think I can do. I don’t like being put in a box because as a child I was able to do a lot of creative and artistic things. I could draw. I could dance. I could sing and write. I was directing little plays, you know. I had definite ideas of where I wanted to go and when things happen you see them for the opportunities that they are and you take them. So that’s what happened.

Tell me about your first acting gig.

I played a lead role in a film called ‘Roundabout’ and we filmed it in Makurdi which was nice because I got an opportunity to visit Makurdi again. It’s a very beautiful place and they have such wonderful food there.

Did you have any acting experience prior to your stint on The Voice Nigeria?

Not professionally. I wasn’t acting but I did a couple of plays in church. One of the plays was put together by Sayo who heads the production that brought us together on ‘Inspector Kay’. She is really good at that. And I did some acting for my grades in school. I have always been doing this but it just became professional for me in 2016.

Did you have a day job at the time?

I had a day job. I was a civil servant. I worked in the Ministry of Aviation specifically in Nigeria Airspace Management Agency. I was a public affairs officer. I did that for about four to five years and even though I knew the corporate world was not the path I wanted for myself. It definitely taught me a lot about working with people, about patience and work ethic and working under people whether you enjoy it or not.

How have you applied your experience in the corporate world to Nollywood?

Definitely, it has given me a sense of structure and the timeline of getting things done; of putting in the work because you know a lot of people would think that is it not to act? Is it not to just cram lines? This gives you the sense that what you are doing is work that matters. So, as you put in effort to file documents in the corporate world, you put in that creativity and time to do this work in your artistic view.

How has the Nollywood journey been so far?

There have definitely been ups and downs. The ups came with the release of my first single 411. I was just getting messages from people around the world and you know that was weird because you know this is sort of what you want. It is life changing and to be on shows like ‘Battleground’ and all the things I have been able to do in this little time and now that I found Anjola, it has made all the down moments worth it.

Have you ever been rejected for a role?

Yeah. I mean of course, rejecting is part of the game. I think as an actor and a singer, you face a lot of rejections. Then you do approvals and acceptance because there are lots of people who are fighting for the same things that you have. You go into an audition and there are probably 27, 000 other people who want the same role you want. You win some. You lose some. There are plenty fishes in the sea and you just keep casting the net until you get the one that suits you.

Some people say Nollywood auditions are shams. Do you agree?

I don’t know. Well, I feel like because of the way auditions have always been especially open auditions when you call, there are a lot of people that are desperate for opportunities. So when there is an opportunity people see that can lead to having their faces on billboards and money in their bank accounts they are going to rush it, whether or not they have the talent to be there or not. And I think people who audition, generally, do not do enough job sifting out people by putting out all the information that you need like this sort of person for this type of role. By the time you come for audition, it’s a lot of people. And people who audition are tired and so, finding people at open auditions becomes harder because by the time you see like 50, 000 people, you are tired. Even, if people are good, you don’t have time. So, I think personally that is something that should be improved upon. Now as to whether they do find people at open auditions, or they do open auditions just for show, I cannot speak to that, I don’t know. I have auditions sometimes and I have got things from auditions and sometimes from referrals.

Did you audition for your role in La Femme Anjola?

Not necessarily. The director just chatted me up on Twitter. She said ‘whats up, job dey, are you interested’. I said yes because I admire her work and I had introduced myself to her and I followed her. Yes, I did send in auditions and she tried me out but she already told me she wanted me for this role if I was interested in it. She sent me the script to read. When I read the script, the weight of the ambition that was written out in the script, my shoulders dropped because I felt a heavy load and I said to God would I be able to do this? What does she see in me to give me this kind of responsibility but I never shied away from challenge and I took it on.

Why did you agree to play the role of Dejare in La Femme Anjola given that it involves going nude?

What first struck me about Dejare was his vulnerability. This was the guy who you know from the outside he is pompous and arrogant and over confident from a good background. Deep down he had a savior complex, I relate to that on a personal level of being drawn to wanting to fix broken things. So, I could relate to that and that led him down to the path of making mistakes and that made the movie a very interesting film to watch. Yeah, I think his vulnerability.

What was it like working with Mildred Okwo?

Working with Mildred Okwo is truly a life changing experience. She is one of those directors that make you do the work and when you are done every day on set, you are exhausted, excited, happy and vulnerable. So, it’s like you are psychologically and emotionally naked and real which is what she wants. She makes sure that everybody is on the same page. So, there was a scene where I was supposed to be very angry but we were filming in Cape Town. That was my first time in Cape Town and I was very excited. The anger was not there. Cold air was blowing and my skin was fresh and I was happy. So, she stopped the shoot, came and yelled at me. That got me there. She knows how to say things that will make you do what she wants you to do. I was so angry but that night she now came trying and explaining. She was now trying to calm me down and I was like no, I want to be angry. And that worked.

What was going through your mind when you realised you had to go nude in La Femme Anjola?

I don’t know. In a moment, even when I am performing on stage, I am not thinking about it. I just practised and when I do that, it becomes second nature to me. Before we shoot, I will be nervous. Once they say action, none of that matters anymore. You just have to do a great job. It was cool.

Do you feel ashamed that you went nude for the movie?

I know my mum is very excited to see it. She was like has she not seen it before? No be she born me? Do I feel ashamed? You know if that makes sense I think the work is good. The work is okay. The work is interesting and I think it just make sense for the moment.

How do you think your parents would feel knowing you went nude on TV?

I don’t think my mum will have a problem with it. If she does she will definitely not say it like that. She may have one or two things to say but I think she’s cool. But my dad has a problem with it. Ultimately, I was raised to make the right decisions, and what is right by you may not be right by people.

Do you think Nollywood has a chance in the international space?

First of all, I am very thankful for what Lion heart did, just opening us and our film market and our film space to a much larger conversation and I’m thankful to our older films that are watched all over the world; that sort of opened up. So, bless God for Genevieve Nnaji and the film industry is getting all the buzz it is supposed to have.

