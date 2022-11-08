Why I am passionate about giving back- Gold Martins

For Gold Gozi Martins Ndjoku better known by her teaming fans and followers as Gold Martins is a woman of many parts whose pedigree cuts across different facet of life.

The Ngor Okpala born Imo state indigene is a talented gospel artist, music cum executive movie producer, a skincare formulator (CEO Pabry Beauties) and above all a philanthropist whose positive impact have been felt by many.

As a movie producer, Gold Martins have distinguished her brand based on the quality movies produced under her Gold Martins Films; some of which is one of the most trended movie on social media titled ‘The Enemy’ and also the movie‘Strangers’ which is currently trending and showing YouTube.

Also as a philanthropist who is passionate about the well-being of others; Gold have been able to touch several lives via ‘Back to school scholarship initiatives scheme ‘ where hopes have been restored in the lives of well over 50kids by paying for their school fees. It is pertinent to note that her foundation also caters for the widows and less privileged in the society.

With so many on her hands; Gold is not relenting as she recently kicked off an online foundation called ‘Skill Acquisition by Gold Martins’ which solely empower people in the preferred chosen skills choice.

Her love for gospel music, have seen release quite a number of songs that are currently available on all music stores; one of which is “Na So We Go Dey Dance”

