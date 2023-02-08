Why I am turning my ‘Energygawd’ nickname into a business – Shopsy doo

Adesope Olajide, better known in the entertainment industry as ‘Shopsy doo’ has revealed his reasons for investing in his latest effort, turning his moniker into a drinks brand.

Adesope made this known while unveiling his ‘EnergyGwad’ drinks brand recently. He said that he decided to expand into the business having made giant strides in media and entertainment circles, stressing that he had always wanted to explore various business angles.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria but moved to the United Kingdom in 2002 after his university education at the Universtity of Ado Ekiti, Adesope began his media career in 2003 at N-Power FM London. He later joined Voice of Africa Radio London and served as an online host for Factory 78 TV Network in 2010. He would also later work across various media platforms including Vox Africa TV UK, Nollywood Movies Sky 329, Ben Television Sports Show (ABC Sports) and The Beat London 103.6FM.

He started a weekly podcast show The Afrobeats Podcast, (an Afropop and Afrobeats culture show) in September 2020 and has hosted many African music exports like Stonebwoy, CKay , Rema, Fuse ODG, Brymo, Don Jazzy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, King Promise, Fireboy DML, Darkovibes, King Promise, Ruger, Timaya, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade, Gyakie, Blaqbonez, among others.

Renowned for his energetic stage performances whilst hosting Afrobeats concerts and festivals (hence the name Energygawd), Adesope, who naturally loves taking energy drinks, thought it was only right to venture into the drinks industry especially one he personally enjoys.

Speaking about his decision to own his own energy drinks brand he said, “I felt it was time for the players in the culture to start to take advantage of the success of the music and pop culture as a whole. Brands are currently coming to us (artistes, entertainers etc) to help promote goods and services such as energy, alcoholic or soft drinks that we regularly enjoy so why shouldn’t we start to invest in these products ourselves?

“We can make the money and invest in the growth of our people and culture rather than just having brands use us for adverts and take all the proceeds. Hip hop is our case study; with the likes of Jay Z and P diddy using their popularity to create their own multi-billion dollar empires through drinks and fashion brands, we already have the blueprint and all we have to do is follow in their footsteps.

“People already ask me where I get my energy from; I enjoy energy drinks regularly so it only makes sense to combine my love for these drinks, my notoriety in African pop culture and passion for the development of my people and industry on this journey and here we are”.

He hinted kicking off with distribution in the UK with plans to spread into Africa and across Europe. Having secured endorsements with Afrobeats superstars such as Davido and Wizkid, Adesope is optimistic that he is charting a course that will encourage other entertainment stakeholders to expand their individual brands and identities via entrepreneurship.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...