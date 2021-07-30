News

Why I appointed Saliu Mustapha as new Turaki –Emir of Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari has given reasons why he appointed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirant, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha as the new Turaki of Ilorin.

 

The Chairman of the Kwara Traditional Council said Mustapha got his honorary title owing to his huge investments and uncommon acts of philanthropy in the Ilorin emirate over the last decade.

 

The Emir stated this on Tuesday when Mustapha led a high powered delegation of prominent Ilorin sons and daughters to the Palace on a Thank You visit after the conferment of the coveted title.

“He (Mustapha) is someone that everybody knows in the Emirate. He is someone who spends virtually all that he has got for the development of the Emirate and beyond.

 

He is also trying his best to propagate Islam. It is people like him that are deserving of traditional titles and that are why he has been so conferred,” the first class traditional ruler said.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Turaki of Ilorin was a title previously held by the Sarakis, an influential political family in Kwara. NAN recalls late Olusola Saraki, father of the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, once held the title before he was elevated to the position of Waziri. His son, Bukola Saraki, who is also a former governor of the state and senate president, stepped into the father’s shoes and was the holder of the title between 2006 and 2018.

 

The younger Saraki was later turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time. NAN findings revealed that Mustapha is the youngest to ever hold the title at the age of 48.

 

Meanwhile, tonnes of tributes and accolades have continued to pour in after the announcement of the new title. The former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Mr Modibbo Kawu, in an interview with the newsmen after the visit posited that the title is a very important one and it is recognition of Mustapha’s contributions to the development of the city over the last couple of years.

