Why I asked for refund after losing PDP ticket – Sambo’s son

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s son, Adam, has confirmed that he actually demanded the refund of his money distributed to delegates to secure their support during the recent primary of the House of Representatives in Kaduna State.

In a statement yesterday, the younger Sambo said there was a standing directive by stakeholders that any amount given to delegates by aspirants for their support should be returned to those that were unsuccessful in their primary elections. He said: “I would like to state that as a matter of fact, there was nothing about the request, and it is unfortunate the media has been purporting it as such.

“Delegates themselves are aware of the directives given by the stakeholders of the PDP in the Kaduna North Constituency that any amount given to delegates by various aspirants for their support should be returned to those unsuccessful in their primary elections. “This was done to encourage delegates to vote for the aspirants based on their qualities and not just their perceived spending power, and to hold them accountable for the candidates they put forth,” he said.

 

