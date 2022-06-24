Why I backed HoCSF on innovative reforms in civil service – Buhari

President MuhammaduBuhari has said he decided to support the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Folashade Yemi- Esan’s innovative reforms because the service civil was beginningtoloseitsrelevance. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, at the 2022 Civil Service Day at the Presidential Villa also launched the Culture Change Video and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-25.

Buhari said he has used the better part of his service years with the civil service and witnessed a formidable and strong public service which, he lamented, had begun to deteriorate. He said: “This gradual decline is what propelled me to provide all the necessary support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in under-taking very innovative and farreaching reforms that is gradually showing signs of bearing the desired fruits.”

The President said this year’s theme: “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity in the Nigerian Public Service” must have been inspired by the need for institutionalisation of a performance assessment system that would help in understanding the capacity of the workforce to deliver on set targets, improve on their weaknesses andprovideanopportunityfor staff development in line with international best practices.

