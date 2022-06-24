News

Why I backed HoCSF on innovative reforms in civil service – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President MuhammaduBuhari has said he decided to support the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) Folashade Yemi- Esan’s innovative reforms because the service civil was beginningtoloseitsrelevance. Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, at the 2022 Civil Service Day at the Presidential Villa also launched the Culture Change Video and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-25.

Buhari said he has used the better part of his service years with the civil service and witnessed a formidable and strong public service which, he lamented, had begun to deteriorate. He said: “This gradual decline is what propelled me to provide all the necessary support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in under-taking very innovative and farreaching reforms that is gradually showing signs of bearing the desired fruits.”

The President said this year’s theme: “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity in the Nigerian Public Service” must have been inspired by the need for institutionalisation of a performance assessment system that would help in understanding the capacity of the workforce to deliver on set targets, improve on their weaknesses andprovideanopportunityfor staff development in line with international best practices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Customs to go after private jet owners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…vow to sanction culprits …generate N799bn in 5 months   Following the growing insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to hunt down private jet owners for possible complicity and tax evasion.   This is coming even as ownership and use of private jets in the country is shrinking due to […]
News

Court orders Lagos Public Defender to take over Evans’ case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday ordered the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender to take over the defence for alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans due to his inability to afford legal fees. During yesterday’s proceedings, the Lagos State Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court […]
News

Corruption: Opposition Reps tackle ex-APC spokesman

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Say his allegations misleading The opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have denied being indifferent to allegations of corruption leveled against government officials in the present administration. Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu made the denial while reacting to allegations of complacency against opposition lawmakers by a former deputy national publicity secretary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica