Why I call my father Oga Bello – Tope Adebayo

Tope Adebayo Salami, is one of the sons of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, otherwise known as Oga Bello. Tope, popularly called as ‘Wedee Wedee’, is a director, actor and brand ambassador. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the actor-turned-director speaks on the movie industry, his movie, ‘Ile Alayo’, challenges, why he calls his father Oga Bello and other issues

How difficult was it shooting ‘Ile Alayo’?

It was a bit challenging because we had so many stars on set, and having a couple of top actors together sometimes could be a little challenging especially in the area of controlling them. The good thing is that I understand my job, though it was a bit difficult and challenging but I am happy I was able to achieve what I wanted to achieve; and with their co-operation the job was a lot easier and full of fun.

The co-operation you got was it as a result of your dad’s influence?

When I am on set I forget about my background, I forget Oga Bello because at that time I am the boss and not him. I call the shot and not him. I see what he cannot see for himself because I am the one directing.

How comfortable are you calling your dad ‘Oga Bello’?

I have been calling him Oga Bello even before I got into the industry. But the thing is that when I am at home he is my dad, but when he is on set he is a different person. Adebayo Salami is my father but Oga Bello is my colleague so when we are on set he comes down to the level of me calling him Oga Bello.

I heard parental guidance is going to be 12 years?

The thing is yes, there is going to be the part where they will show yahoo boys, cannabis and all but there will be a way to point it out that it will not emphasize on those kind of things we wouldn’t want them to venture into. But if we want to go higher than that, we have a way of playing it that is going to be mature for children.

How well has the name ‘Oga Bello’ helped you in building your career?

It has really helped me a lot, because aside from me making a decision that I want to go into the movie industry, when I get anywhere I need assistance in the industry and I mention the name Oga Bello I get my wish. For instance when I went for training I was highly welcomed because I am the son of Adebayo Salami. I did the necessary things I was meant to do but it was easier for me because of my father’s name. But remember that if you don’t do the right thing people will not patronize you. I don’t really direct for Adebayo Salami, I direct for other people. Even when I produce and I know that if I don’t do it well they will not come for me but above all Adebayo Salami’s name has opened doors for me positively coupled with the grace of God and hard work, which has helped me to achieve what I have today. Are you living your dream? Very well because from the onset I have always wanted to do something special and that was the lifestyle I have chosen for myself because I want to be in the creative world where I can invent new things and create new things. I am sure if I was not an actor or in the movie industry, I would probably have been an Engineer. But, I love what I am doing and I am fulfilled.

Being an actor or director, which of them comes first?

Acting comes first but presently I am enjoying being a director.

Can you still act? Or do you prefer to be known as a director now?

I still act and I still enjoy acting because acting has been something I have been doing since I was a child. Presently I am working on a project with Funke Akindele on ‘Jennifer Diary’.

Do you think the movie industry is ripe to compete?

No I don’t think we are, but we are moving close because what StarTime is doing in promoting ‘Ile Alayo’ is part of those things we are expecting to do in making us move closer to where we are supposed to be and we are going to be there very soon.

Why do you think there is so much segmentation between the Yoruba Nollywood and English Nollywood?

I can tell you categorically; this notion is not from the practitioners, but from the audience. I remember in 1992 when ‘Oga Bello’ produced ‘Eri- Okan’, Fred Amata was in that movie and we have been working together as one family. It is just that so many people who are focused on indigenous movies are different from those that are producing English movies, but there is no segmentation in the industry. I have directed and produced both indigenous and English movies, so I can say we are the same, it is just the language that differentiate us. But we need to let our audience know that Femi Adebayo speaks English and Yoruba and can also do either English or indigenous movies, it depends on the kind of project he is being called to act in. So we are one.

What is your opinion on the recent Yomi Fabiyi movie ‘Oko Iyabo’?

Yomi Fabiyi is a writer and a producer, so I don’t think I have any problem with it because he might decide to write any story. So, I cannot say anything yet until I see the content of the story. The content will tell me what to say, for example, I produced the movie ‘Sixty Nine’ and just saw the thriller (tip) and started saying negative things about the movie. I just crossed my fingers and waitfor the movie to come out, then we will know what to say. I will advise the audience to always be patient until they see the full movie before sampling their opinion.

As a director and producer, tell me some of those challenging movies you have made?

I have had some but let me start with ‘Jelili’ because that was the first comedy movie Femi Adebayo did. People know Femi as a commercial actor, twisting him to be a comedian was a bit challenging. So, I would say ‘Jelili’ and ‘Onome Aganga’ because that one was like a war movie, where thugs were fighting each other, so it made it challenging. ‘Fotila’ and also ‘Alagbara’ series were challenging because they had so many characters we had to build and that took a lot of time.

Tell us about your background?

I was born in Lagos; I did my tender school in Lagos, while my secondary school was done in Ilorin, Kwara State. After secondary school I went to Technical school because I wanted to be an engineer. So I attended Yaba College of Technology but due to so many strikes, I moved to Ilorin and attended another Polytechnic where I studied electrical/electronics engineering (Elect Elect). In the movie industry, I started as a production designer, later graduated to be a director. I am married and blessed with a baby.

