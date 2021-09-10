Arts & Entertainments

Why I call my father Oga Bello – Tope Adebayo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Tope Adebayo Salami, is one of the sons of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, otherwise known as Oga Bello. Tope, popularly called as ‘Wedee Wedee’, is a director, actor and brand ambassador. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the actor-turned-director speaks on the movie industry, his movie, ‘Ile Alayo’, challenges, why he calls his father Oga Bello and other issues

How difficult was it shooting ‘Ile Alayo’?

It was a bit challenging because we had so many stars on set, and having a couple of top actors together sometimes could be a little challenging especially in the area of controlling them. The good thing is that I understand my job, though it was a bit difficult and challenging but I am happy I was able to achieve what I wanted to achieve; and with their co-operation the job was a lot easier and full of fun.

The co-operation you got was it as a result of your dad’s influence?

When I am on set I forget about my background, I forget Oga Bello because at that time I am the boss and not him. I call the shot and not him. I see what he cannot see for himself because I am the one directing.

How comfortable are you calling your dad ‘Oga Bello’?

I have been calling him Oga Bello even before I got into the industry. But the thing is that when I am at home he is my dad, but when he is on set he is a different person. Adebayo Salami is my father but Oga Bello is my colleague so when we are on set he comes down to the level of me calling him Oga Bello.

I heard parental guidance is going to be 12 years?

The thing is yes, there is going to be the part where they will show yahoo boys, cannabis and all but there will be a way to point it out that it will not emphasize on those kind of things we wouldn’t want them to venture into. But if we want to go higher than that, we have a way of playing it that is going to be mature for children.

How well has the name ‘Oga Bello’ helped you in building your career?

It has really helped me a lot, because aside from me making a decision that I want to go into the movie industry, when I get anywhere I need assistance in the industry and I mention the name Oga Bello I get my wish. For instance when I went for training I was highly welcomed because I am the son of Adebayo Salami. I did the necessary things I was meant to do but it was easier for me because of my father’s name. But remember that if you don’t do the right thing people will not patronize you. I don’t really direct for Adebayo Salami, I direct for other people. Even when I produce and I know that if I don’t do it well they will not come for me but above all Adebayo Salami’s name has opened doors for me positively coupled with the grace of God and hard work, which has helped me to achieve what I have today. Are you living your dream? Very well because from the onset I have always wanted to do something special and that was the lifestyle I have chosen for myself because I want to be in the creative world where I can invent new things and create new things. I am sure if I was not an actor or in the movie industry, I would probably have been an Engineer. But, I love what I am doing and I am fulfilled.

Being an actor or director, which of them comes first?

Acting comes first but presently I am enjoying being a director.

Can you still act? Or do you prefer to be known as a director now?

I still act and I still enjoy acting because acting has been something I have been doing since I was a child. Presently I am working on a project with Funke Akindele on ‘Jennifer Diary’.

Do you think the movie industry is ripe to compete?

No I don’t think we are, but we are moving close because what StarTime is doing in promoting ‘Ile Alayo’ is part of those things we are expecting to do in making us move closer to where we are supposed to be and we are going to be there very soon.

Why do you think there is so much segmentation between the Yoruba Nollywood and English Nollywood?

I can tell you categorically; this notion is not from the practitioners, but from the audience. I remember in 1992 when ‘Oga Bello’ produced ‘Eri- Okan’, Fred Amata was in that movie and we have been working together as one family. It is just that so many people who are focused on indigenous movies are different from those that are producing English movies, but there is no segmentation in the industry. I have directed and produced both indigenous and English movies, so I can say we are the same, it is just the language that differentiate us. But we need to let our audience know that Femi Adebayo speaks English and Yoruba and can also do either English or indigenous movies, it depends on the kind of project he is being called to act in. So we are one.

What is your opinion on the recent Yomi Fabiyi movie ‘Oko Iyabo’?

Yomi Fabiyi is a writer and a producer, so I don’t think I have any problem with it because he might decide to write any story. So, I cannot say anything yet until I see the content of the story. The content will tell me what to say, for example, I produced the movie ‘Sixty Nine’ and just saw the thriller (tip) and started saying negative things about the movie. I just crossed my fingers and waitfor the movie to come out, then we will know what to say. I will advise the audience to always be patient until they see the full movie before sampling their opinion.

As a director and producer, tell me some of those challenging movies you have made?

I have had some but let me start with ‘Jelili’ because that was the first comedy movie Femi Adebayo did. People know Femi as a commercial actor, twisting him to be a comedian was a bit challenging. So, I would say ‘Jelili’ and ‘Onome Aganga’ because that one was like a war movie, where thugs were fighting each other, so it made it challenging. ‘Fotila’ and also ‘Alagbara’ series were challenging because they had so many characters we had to build and that took a lot of time.

Tell us about your background?

I was born in Lagos; I did my tender school in Lagos, while my secondary school was done in Ilorin, Kwara State. After secondary school I went to Technical school because I wanted to be an engineer. So I attended Yaba College of Technology but due to so many strikes, I moved to Ilorin and attended another Polytechnic where I studied electrical/electronics engineering (Elect Elect). In the movie industry, I started as a production designer, later graduated to be a director. I am married and blessed with a baby.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

You slept with a married footballer, Ighalo’s estranged wife accuses BBNaija’s Uriel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo, has accused reality TV star, Uriel, of sleeping with a football star. Uriel had taken to her Instagram page to slam certain women for sliding in her ex’s DM. “Pls why do women like other women’s property? I posted a picture of my ex who […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: I almost committed suicide because of cyberbullying

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian music star, Ubi Franklin says he attempted suicide several years ago over cyberbullying. The serial entrepreneur made this known via his Twitter page recently, while reacting to the viral video of a young man, Izu, reading his suicide note minutes before he killed himself. Franklin said he was bullied on social media a few […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to hit theaters, streaming on Christmas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. AT&T’s Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theaters outside the United States, where HBO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica