Why I campaign in markets –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has explained why he visits markets for campaigns.

This is even as he said that he with his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba – Ahmed will bring out an all encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it is supposed to be.

Obi who embarked on an open tour of markets within the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos on Saturday said he is attracted to markets because they are centres of production, manufacturing and distribution, as well as the hub of small and medium scale enterprises upon which the Nigerian economy rests.

A major plank of Obi’s campaign rests on production. He has repeatedly said that he will move Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production.

The LP candidate said that the quickest way to realize this plan of action is to make our markets the epicenter of economic activities. Obi who likes to describe himself as a trader said he connects well with the business community because he is one of them.

A major highlight of Obi’s interaction with the business community in Lagos was his announcement that women and youths will occupy 50 percent of appointive positions in his administration if he is elected as president. While addressing crowds of elated and excited traders in the markets within and around the Trade Fair Complex, Obi told them how important women and youths are in the development and growth of economies around the world.

In a message to Nigerian voters via his Twitter page, Obi declared: “Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – 7 Days to the Main Day. Our strength is in our diversity.

“We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications –leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities”.

Obi said that if elected, the change he and Datti will seek would be all-encompassing. “We will bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and Country. The Constitution and Rule of Law will have primacy”

The former Anambra State Governor told the youth in particular that he came into the race for them: “In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself! I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country

