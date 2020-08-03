News

Why I can’t pay gratuities now, by Nasarawa gov

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon.

 

He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed. Some pensioners in the state had secured court judgement against the state which ordered for the garnishing of the state accounts recently.

 

He told members of the Corrrespondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council who paid him Sallah homage at Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area at the weekend that pensioners can only have their gratuities paid when the garnishing order placed on state’s accounts was removed.

 

The governor said the state government was able to pay July salary despite the garnishing order on such accounts after he called the headquarters of those banks in Lagos, where the accounts of the state were domiciled.

 

Governor Sule said: “When the accounts were garnished, I have to start calling Lagos, the headquarters of these banks so that we will be able to pay salaries. So we’ve been able to pay salaries, but we’ve not been able to pay pensioners because the approval I got from Lagos was only enough to pay salaries.

 

“One thing that is very worrisome in Nasarawa State is that the numbers of garnishing orders for Nasarawa State are enormous and are unfortunate.

 

The reason is that the state has no enough resources to get those garnishing orders off its neck

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kebbi inaugurates cttee on supply, distribution of fertilizer

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government yesterday said it has inaugurated a committee for the distribution and sale of fertilizer and other inputs for the 2020 wet season farming in the state.   Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the state government, Chief of Staff (CoS) to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammad Argungu, said the committee was […]
News

Reps raise the alarm over 80,000 Nigerians sex-slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The chairman, House of Representat ives’ committee on diaspora affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about eighty thousand Nigerians were currently being held as sex-slaves and in forced labour across the world especially in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.   Akande Sadipe, who disclosed this, condemned complacency by the Ministries of […]
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: