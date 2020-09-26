Why I chose Pasuma as mentor –Female Fuji singer, Pheranmi Gold

The daughter of popular Mushin-based Fuji musician, Easy Kabaka, Oluwaferanmi Adeshola (aka Pheranmi Gold) has chosen music as a career.

The Business Administration graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun state, turned musician, major in classical Fuji. Born into the family of Kabaka and mother, Olufunmilayo but was raised by her grandmother in Lagos.

Her journey into music started in secondary school, where she sang in the classroom to the admiration of her classmates, who later advised her to take music as a career. When asked how she got inspiration to compose songs and perform on stage, she said music is in her blood. She said: “I don’t need to learn it.

I work with my mood and all my inspiration comes from my dream. Also, I don’t need to smoke nor drink to get inspiration. It comes directly from my dream” In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, she maintained that she can sing Fuji, Fuji hip-hop, Fuji-gospel and Classical Fuji. She added that her intention is to take her Classical Fuji music to a very enviable height.

The general belief is that it’s illiterate that listen to Fuji music, and it has gone beyond that. Despite the fact that she was born by a popular Fuji musician father, Pheranmi declared that Fuji star, Pasuma is her role model and mentor. “I love Pasuma’s music to a fault,” adding that while growing up, her mum listened to Pasuma’s music a lot, which made her to derive inspiration from his songs.

She revealed that she has met him and she however described Pasuma as a wonderful and merciful personality, who like to support Upcoming musicians. Pheranmi explained that Pasuma apart from supporting her financially has also played a fatherly role in her musical career.

She described him as God-sent to her. “The day I performed on Pasuma stage, my life has not remained the same, as I have been getting calls from fans both in Nigeria and in diasporas, especially during the Covid -19 lockdown.”

On how she has been coping so far as a female entertainer, she noted that “it hasn’t been so easy because nearly every man who wants to help in the industry wants to sleep with you when you are a lady but I met two great people in my life who didn’t ask for sex before helping me and their names are Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Delex Promotion. They have actually been supportive.”

