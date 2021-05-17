Metro & Crime

Why I collect hair at barber's shop – suspected ritualist      

A suspected ritualist, Funmilayo Kayode has told law enforcement agents that she collects hairs at barbers’ shops on the instruction of an herbalist.

 

The suspect, said it was an herbalist, Michael Omolayo, that told her that human hairs would be the solution to the spiritual problem afflicting her son.

 

Funmilayo, 48, was handed over to the law enforcement agents at the weekend for allegedly collecting human hair from a barber’s shop After the suspect was arrested, it was gathered that some of the people who arrested her went to search the herbalist’s house. According to sources, some fetish objects were found in his house which prompted the head of the community, Chief James Abiodun to order his arrest.

 

He was taken to the Deji’s palace along with the fetish materials. It was learnt that the woman who had handed over the human hair to the suspected herbalist confessed at the Deji’s Palace.

