News

Why I did Awgbu roads –Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi has revealed what prompted him to undertake massive construction of roads, bridges and many other projects in Awgbu and all the towns in the State.

 

Speaking at Awgbu during the burial of Chief Joseph Ezibe, the father of Chief Okey Ezibe, Obi recalled how he came and campaigned at Awgbu during electioneering and how he promised them to construct two major roads in Awgbu. Speaking further, Obi said that as soon as he won, Okey sent words to him that his father wanted to see him.

 

In his words: “On arrival, Sir Ezibe reminded me of my campaign promises, revealed to me that Chief Ozoemena Adi from Agulu first promised Awgbu people to reconstruct Awgbu-Umuawulu road in 1963 but could not fulfill the promise. He said since I was from Agulu like Chief Adi, that I should fulfill the promise on his behalf.”

 

Obi said that Chief Ezibe’s words were one of his guiding principles in government, making promises one is sure of fulfilling. Obi therefore appealed to those in office at all levels to only promise what they are sure of delivering and not because of politics, forget about African’s pristine values.

 

It would be recalled that as Governor, Obi constructed the Nibo-Umuawulu- Awgbu road; the Awgbu- Amaokpala road and the longest bridge in the State – Odor Bridge- connecting Awgbu and Amaokpala.

 

Obi also flagged off other roads in Awgbu on which work has since stopped since he left

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Deaths drop as NCDC confirms 576 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 576 new COVID-19 infections in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency announced this in its update for July 21. According to the breakdown of cases, no state recorded more than 100 new infections. Four new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing […]
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Chike-Obi Chairman, Ebi retires

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has appointed Mr. Mustafa Chike- Obi as Chairman to succeed Mr. Ernest Ebi, who has been serving as Chairman, Board of Directors, and having completed his tenure. Ebi will be stepping down from the Board.   In a statement, the lender also announced that Mr. Seni Adetu, who has been serving as […]
News

More job losses looming, ABEOCCIMA tells Ogun residents

Posted on Author Femi Adediran

The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has warned that the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff will lead to massive job losses, thereby increasing unemployment and crime rates in Nigeria. The president of ABEOCCIMA, Mr. Jare Oyesola, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, said it was regrettable that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: